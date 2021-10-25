Drake Partners with The Ultimate Rap League and Caffeine to Throw a Battle Rap Event for His Birthday Called 'Til Death Do Us Part'

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultimate Rap League (URL) and the GRAMMY award-winning rapper Drake join forces to bring "Drake's Til Death Do Us Part," the biggest card in battle rap history, to their fans live and for free on the Caffeine TV live streaming platform. The mega-event will be hosted by Drake to celebrate his birthday and URL's 12th Anniversary on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

With battles hand selected by the Hip-Hop icon, Drake's Til Death Do Us Part will tap the most elite emcees from multiple generations of battle rap to go head-to-head.

In the promotional video Drake explains why he put the card together -

The event is touted as the biggest card in battle rap history features the following matchups:

Loaded Lux vs. Geechi Gotti

Tay Roc vs. Nu Jerzey Twork

Tsu Surf vs. Calicoe

T-Rex vs. Rum Nitty

Jaz the Rapper vs. Gattas

Pat Stay vs. Real Sikh

Troy "Smack White" Mitchell, CEO and co-creator of URL, co-signed the card picks saying, "Drake isn't just a casual battle rap fan and has been a supporter behind the URL movement for years. Over the last 20 months, he's helped our brand grow by facilitating our partnership with Caffeine, which allows us to stream our premium content for free to our fanbase."

"Drake's Til Death Do Us Part is not just a birthday celebration for our friend," Smack shares. "It is a shifting of the culture and is going to be the biggest event ever witnessed in battle rap history, bigger even than Summer Madness 2."

In 2020, Drake inked an exclusive deal between the Ultimate Rap League and Caffeine. Since then, the Smack Universe has brought in an unprecedented 14 million views, averaged over 100 minutes of watch time per main event, and has regularly trended #1 on Twitter, alongside UFC, NBA, MLB, and NFL. Between the events, the artists and the media affiliates, nearly 1000 hours of programming is fulfilled each month.

Drake's Til Death Do Us Part airs live on URL's Caffeine channel, caf.tv/urltv, on Saturday, October 30th at 6 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. PDT and will stream exclusively on URL's App, alongside other original content, within weeks of its debut. The app is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and XBOX as well as on Android and Apple tablets, phones, and televisions.

