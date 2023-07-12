Drake Plastics Advances Torlon PAI Heavy-Wall Injection Molding Technology

News provided by

Drake Plastics

12 Jul, 2023, 11:25 ET

CYPRESS, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Plastics, a Solvay Certified Torlon® PAI Injection Molder, has developed technology for molding consistently porosity-free parts in the high-performance polymer at up to three times the wall-thickness of the historical maximum. The company routinely produces defect-free parts up to 50 mm (2") thick, far exceeding even Solvay's design and molding guidelines for maximum wall thickness of 15.9mm (5/8") for the polymer.  

Continue Reading

According to Steven Quance, DRAKE's President, "The technical leap that makes Torlon PAI available in a far wider range of injection molded configurations was made possible by our team's development of a unique process control system. It includes sensors installed within the mold cavity that control forming conditions for processing Torlon PAI. Customers know they can count on DRAKE to deliver high quality Torlon parts in every production run, and now that includes very thick Torlon parts as well."

Originally established to extrude Torlon PAI rod nearly 30 years ago, today DRAKE is a leading worldwide supplier of semi-finished machinable shapes in a range of advanced polymers. In addition to Torlon, its extruded shapes comprise several grades of PEEK, PPS, PEK, PAEK, Ultem PEI, Ryton PPS and CryoDyn cryogenic polymer. The company expanded initially into machining, then into injection molding to serve customers whose growing production requirements warranted a shift from machined parts.

Through its Certified Torlon PAI Injection Molder program, Solvay works to ensure only those processors that make the specialized investments necessary for producing quality Torlon parts have procurement access to this unique polymer. 

About Drake Plastics: 
Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from glass reinforced Torlon® 5030 PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas, company has since expanded its portfolio with machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, PEEK, PAEK, Ryton® PPS, and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include a unique range of sizes and configurations that have opened many new applications to these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplastics.com to learn more.  

Media Contact Information:  
Cameron Yonts  
281-255-6855 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Drake Plastics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.