Drake Plastics Proud to Announce Grand Opening

CYPRESS, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Plastics Ltd. Co. is pleased to announce the completion and opening of its new 140,000 Sq Ft (13,000 Sq M) manufacturing and corporate office in Cypress. The milestone was celebrated in a Grand Opening Ceremony on Thursday, March 26, 2026, which also corresponded with the company's 30th anniversary.

We are proud to have reinvested where it all began with this new state-of-the-art facility on our 45-acre campus. Post this The Drake Plastics team enjoying the Grand Opening of their new, state of the art facility.

"For 30 years, Drake Plastics has been a steadily growing technology company within the Greater Houston area. We are proud to have reinvested where it all began with this new state-of-the-art facility on our 45-acre campus. "HQ" now serves as our global headquarters" stated Steven Quance, President of DRAKE.

Drake Plastics is a dynamic company that specializes in extrusion, injection molding, precision machining, machine building, engineering, and distribution of ultra-high-performance plastics. Located in Cypress, the company is globally recognized as an industry leader in ultra-high-performance polymer manufacturing.

A Drake Mission Statement objective is to "Be good stewards of our environment and an asset to our community." Honoring this objective, Drake HQ was built to meet or exceed every Harris Co. Texas Green Energy Requirement. It also features a 1.3 mW Solar Generation plant designed to offset 50% of our power consumption.

To honor our neighbors and our semi-rural surroundings, the architecture selected was unorthodox- "Factory Ranch". The building is intended to blend with the surroundings and enhance the natural beauty of the area. The expanded campus also allows us to better serve both existing and new customers across industries such as semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and defense by adding capacity to scale with demand, Quance added.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of our new headquarters in the area where it all began. We are honored to have reinvested in the community that has supported our growth and success over the past three decades," Quance concluded.

The Grand Opening Ceremony took place at 14869 Grant Road, Cypress, Texas 77429.

About Drake Plastics Ltd:

Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from glass reinforced Torlon® 5030 PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas, company has since expanded its portfolio of machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, PEEK, PAEK, Ryton® PPS, Ultem PEI, Vespel PI, and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include a unique range of sizes and configurations that have opened many new applications to these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplastics.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Cameron Yonts

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SOURCE Drake Plastics