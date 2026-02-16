Drake Portals Introduces Intelligent Document Classification and Workflow Enhancements to Elevate the Taxpayer Experience

FRANKLIN, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Software® today announced significant enhancements to Drake Portals®, further strengthening its position as a secure, award-winning solution designed to streamline collaboration between tax professionals and their clients. The latest improvements include intelligent document classification, enhanced client checklists, and new integration with Drake Workflow™, all focused on reducing friction, saving time, and improving the end-to-end taxpayer experience.

The newest enhancement — document classification — automatically identifies and organizes client-uploaded IRS forms and documents, helping tax professionals spend less time sorting files and more time serving their clients. By reducing manual review and improving document accuracy, Drake Portals continues to simplify one of the most time-consuming parts of the tax preparation process.

"By working closely with our customers, we've delivered meaningful improvements that make the experience more intuitive and efficient," said Noha Ghazouani, Vice President of Product Management at Drake Software. "Drake Portals makes collaboration between tax professionals and their clients simpler, faster, and more intuitive — without ever compromising security."

In addition to document classification, Drake Portals now offers improved client checklists, making it easier for taxpayers to understand exactly what documents are needed and track their progress throughout the filing process. This clarity helps reduce back-and-forth communication and creates a more confident, guided experience for clients.

The brand-new integration with Drake Workflow further enhances efficiency by connecting document collection directly to workflow management. Tax professionals can now better track return status, manage tasks, and maintain visibility across their firm — creating a more connected and streamlined operation.

These enhancements build on the success of Drake Portals as an award-winning solution, most recently recognized in the 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Awards, where Drake Portals was ranked #1 in the Client Portals for Firms category.

Security remains a cornerstone of Drake Portals. Built with modern security standards and trusted by firms nationwide, the platform securely supports collaboration for tax professionals.

For more information, please visit Drake Portals or contact the Drake Software Sales Team at (800) 890-9500.

About Drake Software

Drake Software, a private company founded in 1977, provides software solutions to over 70,000 tax and accounting firms that file more than 36 million tax returns every year. Known for its award-winning customer service, Drake Software is consistently recognized for excellence in quality, value, and reliability. For more information, visit www.DrakeSoftware.com.

