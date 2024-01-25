Drake Software Announces a New Payment Acceptance Solution

News provided by

Drake Software, LLC

25 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

FRANKLIN, N.C., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of comprehensive professional tax preparation solutions, Drake Software® announces the launch of an integrated contactless payment acceptance system, Drake Pay™. Available now, Drake Pay is designed to meet the payment acceptance needs of the modern tax preparer for software integration, speed to payment from clients, and security tax professionals can trust.

Continue Reading

Drake Pay is automated and uses Launchpay™ technology that conforms to and is certified to meet the PCI Secure Software Standard, offering Drake users the opportunity to confidently spend less time on firm administration and more energy on reaching business goals. Drake Pay also offers seamless integration with Drake Software, in-context billing, and multiple options for contactless payment in-person or online. Most importantly, this solution from Drake Software will assist tax preparers in getting paid faster—typically two days.

Matt Jagst, Head of Product Management at Drake Software, shared, "We are excited to launch Drake Pay—a product that allows our users to accept payments more efficiently through the software platform they are already accustomed to using. Our proprietary ecosystem of products improves the Drake user experience and is always evolving. We are delighted to announce that Drake Pay is available to our users before the 2024 filing season begins."

For more information about Drake Pay: drakesoftware.com/products/drake-pay/
To schedule an interview, contact: Emily McCollin, [email protected] or 828-200-1382

About Drake Software

Drake Software, a private company founded in 1977, provides software solutions to over 70,000 tax and accounting firms that file more than 36 million tax returns every year. Known for its award-winning customer service team, Drake Software is also consistently recognized for excellence in quality, value, and reliability. For more information, visit DrakeSoftware.com.

About Infinicept

Launchpay, a product of Infinicept, is a fast and flexible Payfac as a Service model enabling companies to quickly and easily take control of the payment experience for their customers. Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions and services that help software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. Winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, Infinicept is also a founding member of the Embedded Payments Bill of Rights (EPBOR). For more information, visit www.infinicept.com.

SOURCE Drake Software, LLC

Also from this source

Drake Software Awarded High Ratings in 2023 Journal of Accountancy and NATP Tax Software Surveys

Drake Software Awarded High Ratings in 2023 Journal of Accountancy and NATP Tax Software Surveys

In newly released surveys by the Journal of Accountancy (JOA) and National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), users gave Drake Software high...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.