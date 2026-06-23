Drake's® Cakes Keeps it Golden for the Summer with New Sunny Doodle Dogs® and Launch of "Bigger Pack" Format

New limited-edition flavor marks the latest anniversary release celebrating 100 Years of Devil Dogs®, bringing the full flavor lineup nationwide for the summer.

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's® Cakes is continuing its year-long centennial celebration by bringing a bright, nostalgic twist to a fan-favorite classic. Today, the brand announced the launch of Drake's Sunny Doodle Dogs, a limited-edition summer treat that infuses a sunny vanilla profile into the iconic Devil Dogs format.

A Bright, Summery Twist on a 100-Year Classic

Drake's Sunny Doodle Dogs

As part of the ongoing celebration of 100 Years of Devil Dogs, Sunny Doodle Dogs mark the third exciting new flavor to launch in honor of the milestone anniversary.

The new snack features two golden vanilla cakes sandwiching a smooth layer of classic Drake's creme, delivering a throwback flavor play inspired by another Drake's original, Sunny Doodles. Light, sweet and unmistakably Drake's, Sunny Doodle Dogs take the flagship format everyone loves and swaps in a bright, golden vanilla cake. It's an easy, feel-good summer snack that nods to nostalgia while delivering a lighter, brighter flavor profile.

The Full 100th Anniversary Lineup

With the addition of Sunny Doodle Dogs, Drake's fans can now enjoy a full, diverse lineup of Devil Dogs flavors. For a limited time, all four distinct varieties will be available to enjoy side-by-side:

The Original Devil Dog: The timeless classic featuring two devil's food cakes sandwiching a layer of smooth Drake's creme — a Northeast staple for a century.

The timeless classic featuring two devil's food cakes sandwiching a layer of smooth Drake's creme — a Northeast staple for a century. Mochaccino Devil Dog: A rich blend of coffee and chocolate flavors, perfect for fans who love a café-inspired twist.

A rich blend of coffee and chocolate flavors, perfect for fans who love a café-inspired twist. Salty Caramel Devil Dog: The perfect balance of sweet with a hint of savory, combining classic cake with a rich, salted caramel flavor profile.

The perfect balance of sweet with a hint of savory, combining classic cake with a rich, salted caramel flavor profile. Sunny Doodle Dog: The all-new, limited-edition golden vanilla cake twist bringing sunshine to the flagship format.

Go Big This Summer: Introducing the Drake's "Bigger Pack"

The anniversary excitement doesn't stop with new flavors. Starting June 28, Drake's Cakes is expanding its lineup into a larger-format offering with the regional launch of Drake's Bigger Pack Devil Dogs.

Drake's Bigger Pack Devil Dogs at a Glance:

Count: 12 cakes per carton

12 cakes per carton Packaging: Twin-wrapped packs for long-lasting freshness

Twin-wrapped packs for long-lasting freshness Designed for: Pantry stocking, larger households, value-focused shoppers and ultimate Devil Dogs fans looking for more of the classic Drake's experience

Availability

All four Devil Dogs flavors will be available nationwide for a limited time. Fans are encouraged to check the official Drake's store locator at drakescake.com to find availability closest to them. The new Bigger Pack Devil Dogs will begin appearing on shelves regionally starting June 28.

ABOUT THE DRAKE'S BRAND

McKee Foods' Drake's brand is the cake bakery pioneer founded in New York City in 1896. By the early 1900s, Drake's® had built a loyal following across the Northeast that continues today, with products enjoyed by generations of snack-cake fans. Drake's cakes can also be found along the East Coast, upper Midwest and throughout the Southeast. With a heritage in quality baking, Drake's is known for popular varieties including Devil Dogs®, Ring Dings®, Coffee Cakes, Funny Bones®, Yankee Doodles® and Yodels® cakes. Visit drakescake.com for more information or to find Drake's products near you, and follow Drake's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods