Little Debbie® Expands Iconic Bakery Lineup with All-New Mocha Swiss Rolls

The classic rolled treat gets a sophisticated, coffee-infused twist just in time for snack time.

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKee Foods is thrilled to announce a delicious new addition to its legendary snack cake family: Little Debbie® Mocha Swiss Rolls. For decades, the classic Swiss Roll has been a fan-favorite staple in lunchboxes and pantries across the country. Now, chocolate lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike have a brand-new reason to celebrate.

Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls

Expanding on the timeless original, this tasty treat brings a sophisticated flavor profile to the beloved rolled format. Each Mocha Swiss Roll consists of the same soft, moist chocolate cake fans know and love, layered with a smooth, mocha-flavored creme. Rolled to perfection and enrobed in a rich Little Debbie fudge coating, it delivers a delightful harmony of chocolate and coffee notes in every single bite.

Early taste-testers and loyal brand fans are already raving about the new flavor profile, noting that the rich blend of chocolate and mocha is a match made in bakery heaven.

"Our product development team really listened to what our consumers wanted," said Scott Brownlow, Little Debbie brand manager. "The early feedback has been incredible. We are thrilled to bring this highly-anticipated flavor to the market."

Product Highlights:

The Classic Base: Made with the signature tender Little Debbie chocolate cake.

Made with the signature tender Little Debbie chocolate cake. The Mocha Twist: Swirled with a smooth, velvety mocha-flavored creme.

Swirled with a smooth, velvety mocha-flavored creme. The Perfect Finish: Fully enrobed in a rich, decadent fudge coating.

Fully enrobed in a rich, decadent fudge coating. Conveniently Packed: Individually wrapped in twin-packs, making them the perfect on-the-go snack, afternoon pick-me-up or late-night dessert.

Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls are rolling out to leading grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide June 7, 2026. Look for them in the snack cake aisle at your favorite retailer. Use our snack finder link on our website LittleDebbie.com to find them in a store near you.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods