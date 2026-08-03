Little Debbie® Celebrates A Sweet Harvest with 2026 Fall Snack Lineup

Beloved seasonal treats — including the highly anticipated return of Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins — hit shelves this August.

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn is in the air, and Little Debbie® is ready to welcome the season with its official 2026 fall product lineup. This year's collection brings back cherished family favorites, fan-favorite twists and a long-awaited return to store shelves.

Starting the second week of August, snack lovers can find their favorite fall treats at retailers nationwide — offering a delicious way to celebrate crisp morning air, sweater weather, tailgate parties and cozy autumn gatherings.

Little Debbie Fall Product Lineup

What's Baking This Autumn

Whether you're looking for iconic pumpkin flavors, fun football-themed treats or lunchbox staples, this year's seasonal release offers something for everyone:

The Triumphant Return: After missing from shelves last year, Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins are officially back! Packed with warm fall spices, these bite-sized muffins are perfect for cozy morning snacking alongside Buttery Vanilla Mini Muffins .

After missing from shelves last year, are officially back! Packed with warm fall spices, these bite-sized muffins are perfect for cozy morning snacking alongside . The Classics Everyone Loves: The legendary Pumpkin Delights ® filled cookies make their grand return, remaining the undisputed fan favorite for autumn snacking.

The legendary filled cookies make their grand return, remaining the undisputed fan favorite for autumn snacking. A Modern Favorite: Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies return to satisfy fans who love a spiced spin on the classic Little Debbie treat.

return to satisfy fans who love a spiced spin on the classic Little Debbie treat. Fall Party & Tailgate Favorites: Perfect for festive gatherings, snackers can enjoy Brownie Pumpkins , Football Brownies , Pumpkin Spice Rolls , Gingerbread Cookies and Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts .

Perfect for festive gatherings, snackers can enjoy , , , and . Party Cakes for Every Craving: Celebration-ready Vanilla Fall Party Cakes and Chocolate Fall Party Cakes return decorated with seasonal sprinkles and cheerful icing.

More to Share with Big & Club Packs

For large gatherings, fall festivals or extra-hungry households, select favorites will be available in larger sized cartons:

Big Pack Vanilla Fall Party Cakes: Ideal for family gatherings and school events.

Ideal for family gatherings and school events. Club Pack Pumpkin Delights: Perfect for making your favorite fall treat lasting more than a day.

Perfect for making your favorite fall treat lasting more than a day. Club Pack Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins: Perfect for busy mornings and bulk fall snacking

"Autumn is all about creating warm memories with family and friends," said Scott Brownlow, director of brands. "We're thrilled to bring back the warm, nostalgic flavors our fans look for every year, especially the return of our Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins!"

Availability

The complete seasonal collection will roll out to major grocery retailers, discount stores and supermarkets nationwide starting the second week of August 2026. Items will be available for a limited time through the fall season while supplies last.

To find a retailer near you or to explore the full product lineup, visit littledebbie.com or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods