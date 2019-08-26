Drake's Introduces Mini Pound Cakes

Drake's Mini Pound Cakes will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function will be available to consumers at drakescake.com. While there, they can also see dessert suggestions that include Drake's Mini Pound Cakes. The introduction of Drake's Mini Pound Cakes will be supported by a comprehensive social & digital media blitz across all key Drake's markets.

As with all Drake's® products, Mini Pound Cakes are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union.

Consumers can look for the circled-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons.

About Drake's:

Drake's® founder, Newman E. Drake, established the brand in 1896 selling sliced pound cake in New York City. Now a part of the McKee Foods family bakery, Drake's cakes are high-quality products that are baked fresh and delivered directly to neighborhood stores throughout the Eastern U.S. More information is available at drakescake.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/drakes and on Twitter at twitter.com/drakes.

