Drako GTE Sets Laguna Seca Hillclimb Production Car Record

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1,200-horsepower, quad-motor Drako GTE is the new production-car world record holder at the Corkscrew Hillclimb with a blistering time of 37.0 seconds, nearly a full second quicker than the closest production rival, a Ferrari SF90.

The win is especially significant to San Jose-based Drako, as Laguna Seca is the company's home track, and the Drako GTE was originally unveiled during Monterey Car Week in 2019. Dominating the world's best on its home turf demonstrates the real-world superiority of Drako's quad-motor DriveOS powertrain and traction management systems, its advanced timing precision enabling unrivaled speed and control in a production car. The GTE even outpaced last year's inaugural production car record holder–a Lucid Air piloted by the Stig, Ben Collins–by nearly two seconds.

Monterey Car Week's capstone track event, the Corkscrew Hillclimb is only in its second year of racing against the clock. Starting from the start/finish line on WeatherTech Laguna Seca's main straight, competitors run a portion of the track backward, through the 90-degree turn 11, the slightly banked turn 10, the tricky Rainey curve at turn 9, and then up the infamous Corkscrew, finishing at the top of the hill, spectators lining the whole route. More than 50 entrants contested the climb, including a wide range of modern and vintage race cars.

The GTE is Drako's first production vehicle, limited to 25 units, joined late last year by the Dragon hyper-luxury SUV. The all-new Dragon leverages the data gleaned from the GTE's development, plus its own groundbreaking design and structure, to make the most of its world-beating 2,000 horsepower. Drako's quad-motor drivetrain and DriveOS computer control system enable the Dragon to do things no other SUV can even contemplate, like accelerating to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, while its occupants enjoy the pinnacle of luxury and comfort in the futuristic cabin. The Dragon is currently available for reservation at drakomotors.com.

ABOUT DRAKO MOTORS
San Jose-based Drako Motors and its founders, American entrepreneurs Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand, have created the next level in driver-focused supercar handling and performance, the limited-production Drako GTE. Its iconic design, the work of Lowie Vermeersch and his Italian GranStudio team, frames the groundbreaking quad-motor electric architecture within. Precise control of torque at each wheel via Drako's DriveOS platform ensures ultimate handling performance, allowing the driver complete mastery of the GTE's 1,200 hp, 8,800 Nm (6,500 lb-ft) of torque, and 206 mph top speed--all while luxuriously accommodating four passengers and their luggage. The 2,000-horsepower Dragon takes performance and utility to the next level, raising the industry to new heights and reinventing the idea of a hyper-luxury vehicle.

