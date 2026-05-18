Dr.Althea Expands Scientific Leadership With Global Cosmetic Industry Veteran

Globally recognized Korean skincare brand strengthens its scientific leadership with veteran cosmetics R&D expert Alan Meyers.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.Althea, the rapidly growing Korean skincare brand known for its viral 345 Relief Cream and barrier-focused skincare for sensitive skin, announced the appointment of Alan Meyers as Executive Scientific Advisor. The appointment strengthens Dr.Althea's position as a science-backed K-beauty brand focused on skin barrier health, sensitive skin solutions, and clinically informed skincare innovation.

Alan Meyers, Executive Scientific Advisor

With more than 40 years of experience in cosmetic research and development, Meyers is widely recognized as a leading expert in skincare formulation, cosmetic science, product development, and beauty innovation. Throughout his career, he has led research and development initiatives at major global beauty companies, including L'Oréal USA and Revlon, helping develop advanced skincare technologies, high-performance skincare formulations, and consumer-focused beauty products.

As Executive Scientific Advisor, Meyers will provide strategic scientific leadership to support Dr.Althea's continued expansion in the global skincare market. His work will focus on advancing dermatologist-inspired skincare formulations that support the skin barrier and address the evolving needs of consumers with sensitive, reactive, acne-prone, and compromised skin.

Meyers has already played a key role in the reformulation of Dr.Althea's best-selling 345 Relief Cream and 147 Barrier Cream. The updated formulations were developed using gentle, yet effective ingredients specifically selected for highly sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and skin susceptible to fungal acne. The reformulations further reinforce Dr.Althea's commitment to non-irritating skincare, barrier repair, hydration, and long-term skin health.

"When you've worked in the beauty industry as long as I have, you see trends come and go," said Meyers. "Dr.Althea stands out because of its science-first approach to skincare, especially its commitment to developing effective products for sensitive skin without compromising ingredient integrity or skin compatibility."

Driven by rising global demand for Korean skincare and skin barrier-focused beauty products, Dr.Althea has experienced rapid international growth. The company reported a six-fold increase in annual sales revenue last year and achieved record Q1 sales of KRW 192 billion. Dr.Althea projects annual revenue will exceed KRW 700 billion by the end of 2026, positioning the brand among the fastest-growing K-beauty skincare companies worldwide.

Dr.Althea's hero product, the 345 Relief Cream, has surpassed 26 million units sold globally, fueled by strong consumer loyalty and high repurchase rates. The product has become especially popular among consumers seeking soothing skincare for redness, irritation, damaged skin barriers, and sensitive skin concerns.

With Meyers joining its Scientific Advisory Board, Dr.Althea continues to expand its leadership in the global K-beauty and derma skincare categories through ongoing scientific research, formulation innovation, and consumer-centered product development. Rooted in dermatological science and clean skincare principles, the brand aims to redefine long-term skin health by focusing on skin resilience, barrier support, and clinically minded skincare solutions.

"Dr.Althea is just getting started," Meyers added.

About Dr.Althea

Founded in 2014, Dr.Althea is a Korean derma skincare brand specializing in skincare for sensitive skin, compromised skin barriers, and irritation-prone skin. The brand has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing names in global K-beauty.

Known for its clean, gentle, and dermatologist-inspired skincare formulations, Dr.Althea combines skin-soothing ingredients with advanced Korean skincare innovation to create effective products for sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

The brand gained international recognition through its bestselling 345 Relief Cream, which has surpassed 26 million units sold worldwide and achieved cult-favorite status among skincare consumers, beauty influencers, and K-beauty enthusiasts globally.

Dr.Althea has also received recognition from major beauty industry awards, including the Marie Claire US Skin Awards, and the Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards.

As global demand for Korean skincare and barrier-repair skincare continues to grow, Dr.Althea is helping shape the future of modern K-beauty through science-backed formulations, clinically minded skincare innovation, and effective solutions for sensitive skin.

To learn more, visit Dr.Althea Global or follow Dr.Althea on Instagram at @dr.altheaglobal and TikTok at @dr.althea_official.

SOURCE The Pure Lab Co., Ltd. (Dr.Althea)