DRAM Market Expected to Reach $10.2 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The DRAM market is driven by factors such as an increase in adoption of wearable devices and rise in demand for flexible and thin batteries on the Internet of Things (IoT).

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "DRAM Market By Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the global DRAM market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $10.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The proliferation of social media platforms, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and other gadgets has generated massive amounts of data, which has increased the need for data centre facilities throughout the globe. Furthermore, the overall size and economic effect of data centres have expanded due to rise in need for cloud computing.

In the U.S., major service providers such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook are actively investing in the construction of data centres. The U.S. data centre industry is expanding, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce, in terms of both new development and absorption. Rise in popularity of high-end smartphones is driving the DRAM market growth and inspiring the creation of new goods that meet end-user specifications. DRAM is used in many applications, including global positioning systems (GPS), tablets, smartphones, digital signal controllers (DSC), and pads.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $10.2 billion CAGR 5.4 % No. of Pages in Report 338 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Surge in demand for smartphones Increasing number of data center installations Opportunities Rise in bitcoin mining and demanding gaming consoles are driving up the market demand Restraints Manufacturing process of DRAM is complex which may hamper the market growth

The SDRAM segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By type, the SDRAM segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global DRAM industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. SDRAM operates at a frequency of MHz, and data retention needs frequent refreshments. As compared to asynchronous DRAM, synchronous DRAM functions more quickly and effectively. Owing to the growing need for high-performance memory modules in a variety of computer devices, the SDRAM industry has grown steadily. SDRAM is frequently found in servers, game consoles, desktop and laptop computers, networking equipment, and other high-demand devices.

The smartphones and tablets segment maintains its leadership status during the forecast period.

By application, the smartphones and tablets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global DRAM market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the DDR5 SDRAM segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 6.61% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in electrical appliances, smartphones, and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global DRAM market revenue. This LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.63% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the world's rapid industrialization, technical developments, and the growing demand for consumer electronics in nations like South Korea, Japan, and China. The DRAM market is growing due in part to the region's proactive adoption of emerging technologies, particularly on the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart device sectors.

Leading Market Players:

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology Inc.

SK HYNIX INC.

Nanya Technology Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Powerchip Technology Corporation

Transcend Information

Kingston Technology

Integrated Silicon Solutions

Intel Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global DRAM market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

