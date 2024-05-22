Dramamine® Ditches the ‘Drama on Deck’ with a Summer Sweepstakes Giving Away Two Private Yacht Charters

The #1 brand in motion related nausea relief teamed up with TV personality and former chief steward Kate Chastain to share how she keeps summer travel drama-free

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel season is here. Has your dream trip made it out of the group chat yet? If not, Dramamine®, the #1 brand for motion sickness relief, is taking over and saying 'all aboard' to a once-in-a-lifetime trip opportunity with your closest friends on the high seas. The 'No Drama on Deck' Sweepstakes gives two grand prize winners and their guests the chance to have their very own yacht chartered in Miami and be doted on by its dedicated crew for the day. No planning, no reservations, no drama.

No stranger to the dramatic woes that come with traveling, Dramamine® partnered with former mega-yacht chief stew and TV personality, Kate Chastain, to reveal her go-to packing list for any vacation – whether you're sailing the seas or trekking the terrains of the Scottish Highlands. During her time as a yachtie, she took 'no drama on deck' seriously, enforcing strict standards of service for her crew and going above and beyond to ensure smooth sailing for her guests. Some of her must-pack items include:

Advanced Herbals™ Ginger Chews, from the makers of Dramamine®: Individually wrapped so they're easy to toss in all travel bags, these chews are made with natural ginger extract with a lemon-honey-ginger flavor that tastes great and works to relieve nausea.

Portable Phone Charger – Exploring a new locale, from navigating to snapping pics, can quickly drain phone battery. Charging on-the-go means no having to ask around or find a place that has a charger to use.

Silk Pajamas – Sleeping in new environments while traveling can be hit or miss, so packing some luxe silk pajamas that are breathable, travel easily and feel great on my skin always helps stay comfortable when lounging or sleeping.

"I've seen every type of guest during my time as a chief stew – the ones who come to relax, the ones who want adventure and even the ones who are there for the food and drinks – but no matter the group, nothing will bring down the vibe like someone experiencing sea sickness," said Chastain. "Maybe it's the yachtie in me but I still pack Dramamine® for every vacation. The Advanced Herbals™ Ginger Chews are my new favorite, but I always had Dramamine® Original on board for myself, guests, crew, anyone who needed it."

New to retailers this summer, is a product that combats another source of drama: stress. Advanced Herbals™ Nausea + Stress Support Lozenges, from the makers of Dramamine®, contain ashwagandha, an herbal supplement that helps provide stress support so you feel calm and centered , and a clinically tested dose of ginger to soothe nausea. These great tasting lozenges will help settle your stomach and nerves. It is Tropical Fruit and Ginger-flavored and comes in a 20-pack of individually wrapped lozenges for on-the-go travel convenience. Advanced Herbals™ Nausea + Stress Support Lozenges are available for the first time this summer, just in time for peak travel season, at Walmart, Target, Walgreens and Amazon.

"Dramamine® has become so synonymous with travel because it's a convenient and effective way to help travelers feel their best while exploring, sightseeing or relaxing on vacation," said Erica Nesbitt, Senior Brand Manager at Prestige Consumer Health. "Launching Advanced Herbals™ Nausea + Stress Support, from the makers of Dramamine®, gives travelers all over the world a non-medicated way to relieve their nausea with the added benefit of also helping relieve stress."

With 75 years of experience, Dramamine® is the leader in nausea relief with a portfolio of solutions created to help treat severe symptoms of motion sickness on the spot like nausea, dizziness, vomiting and queasiness. For more information on Dramamine® and Advanced Herbals™ products, including its original Dramamine® Original Formula and Advanced Herbals™ Non-Drowsy offerings, and to find a full list of retailers, visit www.Dramamine.com.

To enter for a chance to win the No Drama on Deck Sweepstakes*, U.S. residents 18 years and older can visit www.Dramamine.com/DramaFreeYacht and fill out a short entry form now through September 2, 2024. Two lucky grand prize winners and their three guests will score an all-expenses paid trip to Miami where they will depart on a private one-day yacht charter. For extra chances to win, fans can upload a recent receipt of their Dramamine® purchase.

*No purchase necessary. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 18+. Ends 9/2/2024. See official rules at www.dramamine.com/dramafreeyacht. Void wherever prohibited.

Dramamine® is the #1 name in motion related nausea relief. Dramamine®'s range of solutions, in various forms, effectively prevent and treat nausea, dizziness, vomiting & queasiness. The brand falls under the Prestige Consumer Healthcare portfolio, which markets and distributes over-the-counter products in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

