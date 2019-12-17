Dramatic Rescue of Drowning Juvenile Bottlenose Dolphin by Fury Water Adventures Captain and Crew
KEY WEST, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was anything but just another day in paradise for the crew and guests aboard a Fury Water Adventures sailing catamaran. Captain Ryan Fredrick, a veteran captain with Fury for nine years, spotted two wild bottlenose dolphins about 1000 feet from the boat. Fredrick thought it might be a great experience for guests to observe them in their natural habitat. Slowly steering the boat a little closer, it became obvious that the dolphins were not playing—that in fact a juvenile dolphin was tangled in a lobster trap line and struggling to make it to the surface. An adult dolphin, presumably the mother, was frantically pushing her baby up to try and keep it afloat.
"I have been captaining boats for years and I have never seen anything like it. This baby dolphin was dragging a 75-pound lobster trap that was preventing it from reaching the surface and it was clearly drowning," said Fredrick.
It was clear the Fury crew had to act fast and cut the line, but because it is illegal to swim with wild dolphins, Fredrick had crew member Joe Suiro radio the authorities to get permission. Since the animal was in imminent danger, they authorized the crew to take whatever action possible to safely rescue the dolphin. Crew members Tomas Reiber and Abbey Brewster sprang into action, jumping into the water and carefully approaching the animals. While Abbey stayed close to the mother reassuring her of their good intent, Tomas quickly swam towards the terrified baby who attempted to getaway. Tomas was able to get close enough to cut the line a few feet from his tail and freed the baby dolphin. The two dolphins immediately swam away as the guests onboard cheered!
