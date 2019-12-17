Dramatic Rescue of Drowning Juvenile Bottlenose Dolphin by Fury Water Adventures Captain and Crew

It was clear the Fury crew had to act fast and cut the line, but because it is illegal to swim with wild dolphins, Fredrick had crew member Joe Suiro radio the authorities to get permission. Since the animal was in imminent danger, they authorized the crew to take whatever action possible to safely rescue the dolphin. Crew members Tomas Reiber and Abbey Brewster sprang into action, jumping into the water and carefully approaching the animals. While Abbey stayed close to the mother reassuring her of their good intent, Tomas quickly swam towards the terrified baby who attempted to getaway. Tomas was able to get close enough to cut the line a few feet from his tail and freed the baby dolphin. The two dolphins immediately swam away as the guests onboard cheered!

For almost three decades, visitors and locals alike have been choosing Fury Water Adventures as their number one excursion in and on the waters of Key West. Fury is strongly committed to the environment and the wildlife that inhabits our oceans. They are the only certified Dolphin Smart and Blue Star Operator in the Florida Keys. In addition, they support the following organizations that protect, preserve and restore the Florida Keys' marine ecosystem: National Marine Sanctuaries, NOAA and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

