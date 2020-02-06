Dramatic Results for Child Obesity and Wellness

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a crisis in America. Our children are eating poorly, not getting enough exercise and spending too much time on electronics. There are 15 million children that are obese , 30 million children that don't exercise at least an hour a day and 50 million children that spend 7 hours a day on electronics. While there are plenty of temporary fixes and as many schools adopt wellness programs to exercise more and to eat better the statistics worsen every year.

Top Secret Spartans is a comprehensive school fitness and wellness solution with extraordinary results. The non-profit organization has worked hands-on delivering free or low cost customized STEM, cooking, wellness and fitness curriculum programs to over 1.2 million children over the past 24 years. This unique approach not only encourages our youth participants to enjoy learning it also produces incredible measurable results. Notable pilot program achievements from the 2018-2019 academic year in the Boston area include:

A 92% increase in desired fitness and health outcomes

A 64% reduction in electronic device usage

A 78% decrease in obesity

A 45% increase in grades

No other program in America has had these results. The mission is to engage every eligible student involved in the programs and to dramatically increase their overall health and well-being. Organizations can support the future of wellness and fitness learning with this amazing opportunity to enrich and enhance children's lives for a lifetime.

TOP SECRET SPARTANS

Massachusetts Science Center

400 West Cummings Park, Suite 1725-128

Woburn, MA 01801

www.TopSecretSpartans.org

Contact:

Michael Bergen

233813@email4pr.com

(781) 935-9925

SOURCE Top Secret Spartans

Related Links

http://topsecretspartans.org

