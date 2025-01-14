Dramatists Play Service Secures Acquisition of Acclaimed Solo Play, Just for Us, by Alex Edelman

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dramatists Play Service, the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, proudly announces the addition of Just for Us, the award-winning solo show by writer-performer Alex Edelman, to its prestigious catalog.

Alex Edelman in “Just for Us” on Broadway (Credit: Matthew Murphy)

Just for Us offers a brilliant, thought-provoking blend of comedy and storytelling. Drawing on Edelman's own experiences, the play dives into themes of identity, antisemitism, and the pursuit of connection in a fractured world. From uproarious anecdotes to introspective moments, the play delivers a signature wit with both current and timeless insights, making it a unique theatrical experience for any actor to embody and perform on stage.

"Theatre thrives on authenticity, and Alex Edelman's Just for Us embodies that with every laugh and every moment of reflection," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "It is a masterful combination of humor and heart that makes audiences feel both entertained and deeply seen." Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer, adds, "We are honored that Alex has entrusted Dramatists Play Service with bringing Just for Us to theatres across the country. It's a show that is sure to resonate for years to come."

After premiering Off-Broadway to critical acclaim, Just for Us enjoyed multiple extended runs and eventually made a triumphant transfer to Broadway, earning widespread praise for its sharp humor and emotional depth. The Broadway production, featuring Edelman, was also distributed as an HBO Original comedy special, which aired on Max in April 2024. The special earned Edelman a 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Reviewers have celebrated the stage production of Just for Us for its seamless blend of comedy and commentary. The New York Times calls it "deeply moving and wildly funny". The play has also been named one of the "must-see solo performances" of the decade by The Guardian, cementing its place as a modern classic.

Just for Us is now available for theatres to license worldwide.

Founded in 1936, Dramatists Play Service represents many of the most renowned works of the American theatre and beyond. Playwrights in the DPS catalog include Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Tennessee Williams, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and more. A sampling of other acclaimed one-person shows represented by DPS include, Latin History for Morons, by John Leguizamo, Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, I Am My Own Wife, by Doug Wright, and Becoming Dr. Ruth by Mark St. Germain.

