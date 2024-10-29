Dramatists Play Service Secures Theatrical Licensing Rights for Smash Hit Oh, Mary!

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dramatists Play Service, the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, proudly announces the addition of, Oh, Mary!, the critically-acclaimed new play by writer-performer, Cole Escola, to its prestigious catalog.

Photo by Sara Krulwich/The New York Times, 2024 Broadway production.

Oh, Mary! is a zany and unconventional comedy set in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln's assassination, focusing on a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln. The fast-paced one-act play clicks along, exploring unrequited yearning and suppressed desires, highlighting Mrs. Lincoln's forgotten life and dreams through comedic camp and mischievous fun. "Imagination and originality are two keys to theatre—and Cole Escola has had both from the very beginning," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "With Oh, Mary!, they have created a work that has been called 'genius'—not to mention the Broadway debut of a unique modern voice giving us the funniest new show in years." Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer, emphasizes, "We couldn't be more pleased that Cole has decided to entrust BLG to represent, Oh, Mary! across the theatrical licensing landscape."

In January 2024, the Sam Pinkleton-directed production premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City. Following multiple extended downtown runs, Oh, Mary! transferred to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre with continued critical acclaim, where it has broken all box office records. Licensing availability for the show will be made known at a later date.

In one of scores of splendid reviews remarking upon its now-extended Broadway run, Variety highlights the "sheer comedic genius and star power" of the show and raves that everyone should "believe the hype". The New York Times hails, Oh, Mary!, as "gleefully tasteless", "ahistorical", and a first-rate "madcap comedy."

Founded in 1936, Dramatists Play Service represents many of the most renowned works of the American Theatre and around the globe. Playwrights include Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Tom Stoppard, John Leguizamo, and more. Other recent new titles acquired by DPS include, The Shark is Broken, by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, by Jocelyn Bioh, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on an original story by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne.

For more information visit www.dramatists.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Stephen King, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Elvis Presley, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, the Beatles, the Bee-Gees, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin | Account Director, Interdependence | [email protected]

For Oh, Mary!:

grapevine pr

Molly Barnett / Chelsea Nachman / Amanda Marie Miller

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global