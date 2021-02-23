dramds Announces Enterprise Data Governance App for Mobile Phones & Tablets

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dramds.com ltd., a British technology company, announces the release of the world's most comprehensive enterprise mobile application and solution for Data Governance compliance utilizing mobile phones and tablets. More information about Data Governance App can be found at https://www.dramds.com

Been hit with a controls program, has your organisation reset its ambitions for data governance? Are you corporately seeking gains from your data insights, data science or maybe there's just some uncertainty about reported figures? We have developed the Data Governance App for you, to make you feel easier about the burden of expectation of high-level programs.

We specialize in the implementation of controls, risk and compliance solutions. The difference is we can do this in hours and straight to your mobile with your own passwords and we can transition controls catalogs to working solutions in less than a day. We assure the safety, administration and control remains in your hands, with lockdown making implementations more difficult we have built the ultimate handheld solution, no networks, no vpn's required. We amplify your employee resource to complete a governance implementation with the requisite technology.

Case study: Major global company adopts a control framework with key controls for the governance artefacts of choice; dictionaries, testing, quality, remediation. Then the group declares a further program of embedded checks and controls, requiring the business group to extend their operational efficiency checks to cover that as well. Data Governance App from dramds performs seamlessly with the back end to update automatically compiled evidence and catalogs for governance. We do this for militaries, governments, here in the West and in the Gulf and can provide solutions in days even during lockdown.

"Through 2022, only 20% of organizations investing in information governance will succeed in scaling governance for digital business." - Gartner Predicts

dramds Data Governance App - easily scalable, quick translation of project or risk programmes to automatically generated controls catalogues. Testing remotely, evidenced by mobile image capture of documentation enables quick conformance.

"The global data governance market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to USD 4.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers of the market are the increasing demand to ensure high data quality and lineage" https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-governance-market-108243043.html

dramds has developed a comprehensive mobile Data Governance application that is robust and operable on mobile handsets, tablets as well as traditional laptops. The use of mobile phones and tablets enable in-app photographic evidence of compliance, in-app handwritten signoffs and emailing pre-scheduled reports as well as changes to risk and control definitions.

Data Governance App makes it easy to certify an organization's risk mitigation via controls since they can now be documented and signed-off on a mobile phone.

"From years down to hours we can implement data governance frameworks straight to tester's devices over mobile networks, no physical presence from us, the client or the controls operators is required. We have a truly mobile solution," said Dr. Anthony McDonagh-Smith - online at www.linkedin.com/in/dramds

