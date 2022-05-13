Dranoff 2 Piano Presents "Music of Cuban Independence"

A Celebration of Classical Jazz and Afro-Cuban Greats, May 20, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium

MIAMI, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation proudly presents the concert "Music of Cuban Independence" on May 20, Cuban Independence Day, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. World-renowned musicians will come together to explore Cuba's spectacular musical heritage, celebrating the contributions of famous Cuban artists and composers from the time of Cuba's independence from Spain to the present.

"Music of Cuban Independence" features Miami's own Cuban-American artists: Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated pianists Martin Bejerano and Tal Cohen, bassist Jose Armando Gola, and Master Percussionist and Cuban music historian Ignacio Berroa performing Classical, Jazz, and Afro-Cuban works of Cuba and its diaspora, including 125 years of the best-loved Music of Cuba:

This gorgeous performance will take the audience on a journey of Cuban music and its inspirations from the post-colonial era to the 21st century, recognizing the important artistic contributions and exciting entertainment of our closest neighbor. '"Music of Cuban Independence" will remind the audience that, although 90 miles can seem so far away, music has the power to bridge physical distance. These artists will transport us to the roots of our own hometown art and culture, says Carlene Sawyer, CEO of Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation. "Dranoff's Cuban Independence concerts are a fantastic opportunity to showcase and to uphold Miami's large and diverse Latin population, the artistic richness, and evolution of the waves of music that have come across the 90 miles of water from Cuba spanning 100 years of popular favorites from Classical to Jazz to Afro Cuban music and dance rhythms—adds Sawyer."

What "Music of Cuban Independence – A Celebration of Classical Jazz and Afro-Cuban Greats" When Friday, May 20, 2022 | 8:00 p.m. Where Miami-Dade County Auditorium

2901 W Flagler St, Miami, FL Who Martin Bejerano, Tal Cohen, Jose Armando Gola, and Ignacio Berroa

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or by calling (305) 547-5414

VIP admission $50 with reception following concert

with reception following concert Standard admission $35

Student admission $5 - student ID is required

About Dranoff

For 36 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM. Learn more: www.Dranoff2Piano.org and @dranoff2piano.

