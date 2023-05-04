Draper Center for Dance Education Joins the JCC Campus

Draper's move represents a step toward fulfilling the JCC's Canalside Community concept

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education will be moving to the JCC's 1200 Edgewood campus this spring. Draper Center for Dance is the newest tenant to join the JCC Campus, which last year announced a plan to convert its footprint to the thriving Canalside Community.

"The addition of The Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education to the JCC campus will continue to expand the reputation of the Jewish Community Center campus as a central hub for the performing arts in Rochester" said Josh Weinstein, CEO of the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center. "Welcoming this highly respected dance school rounds out the arts programs at the JCC including CenterStage Theatre, TYKEs Children's Theater and our JCC Film Festival and Book Festival. The Draper Center for Dance mission pairs perfectly with our vision for the 1200 Edgewood property – a hub for culture, education, and overall wellness. The Canalside Campus is a community for people of all ages to enrich their lives and grow together alongside a thriving Jewish Community Center."

To accommodate the move, the JCC will update spaces within its footprint to create dedicated areas for families, mind body, Pilates and dance.

"We are thrilled to be making The JCC our new home," said Jamey Leverett, Artistic Director at The Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education. "The JCC team has been so welcoming and supportive. We look forward to this summer when build out begins on our five beautiful studios. The campus, the location, the opportunities for collaboration …it's all very exciting."

About the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center

The Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester is proud of our long history serving the Rochester community. The JCC continues to be a place of personal growth, education, and friendly interactions where Jews and non-Jews of all ages and backgrounds, affiliations and practices, come together in a vibrant and welcoming all-in-one center.

About the Draper Center for Dance

Founded by the late Timothy M. Draper in 1986, The Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education is the official training school for the Rochester City Ballet and teaches approximately 150 students year-round. Draper Center provides classical ballet training, along with pointe, variations, modern and jazz. With impeccable dance technique at its focal point, the school also stresses standards of excellence in all areas of life. Draper Center alumni currently perform or have performed with: New York City Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, National Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Ballet Met, Nashville Ballet, Houston Ballet, Boston Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, Alonzo King's Lines, Cedar Lake Dance, Hubbard Street, Cirque De Soleil, Finnish National Ballet, Rochester City Ballet and more.

