Draper James Announces Partnership with PDS to Expand International Reach

Strategic Alliance with Global Fashion Leader to Bring Southern Style to the UK and EU Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper James, the Southern-inspired lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with PDS Limited, a global leader in design and supply chain management. This new long-term licensing agreement will see PDS produce and distribute Draper James collections throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union, marking a significant step in the brand's global growth strategy.

An established global fashion infrastructure that provides customized, end-to-end solutions for over 250 global brands and retailers in over 90+ offices in 22 countries, PDS will oversee Draper James' international distribution in addition to serving as the brand's manufacturer for its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar apparel business, enabling streamlined production and a unified approach across global markets. The collaboration reflects Draper James' commitment to expanding its footprint internationally while preserving the brand's Southern aesthetic and commitment to quality.

"We're delighted to join forces with PDS to meet the strong demand for Draper James in the UK and Europe." says Michael DeVirgilio, Founding Partner at Consortium Brand Partners. This partnership marks the beginning of a long- term strategic alliance between PDS and Consortium Brand Partners. We look forward to working closely with PDS's talented team across all of our initiatives."

Under this partnership, Draper James' design and merchandising team will collaborate closely with PDS to develop seasonal collections tailored to the tastes and preferences of the UK and EU markets, bringing the brand's unique patterns, prints, and Southern charm to new regions. Founder Reese Witherspoon and Draper James' Chief Creative Officer, Kathryn Sukey, will continue to guide the visual and narrative direction, ensuring the collections stay true to the brand's values.

"We are thrilled to partner with Consortium Brand Partners and looking forward to welcoming Draper James to the PDS group," says Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman, PDS. "We pride ourselves on uniquely customizing the omnichannel experience and we're eager to amplify the Draper James story and drive sustainable growth to an established American brand celebrated for its creativity, community spirit, and Southern style. We are equally excited about our long-term strategic alliance with Consortium Brand Partners."

This partnership will deliver Draper James' renowned Southern-inspired fashion to a broader audience, driving the brand's growth and success in new markets. Together, this alliance will unlock fresh opportunities for innovation and expansion internationally, ensuring the brand's heritage and continued success as it enters its next phase of evolution.

About Draper James

Founded by Reese Witherspoon in 2015, Draper James is a Southern-inspired lifestyle brand celebrating beauty, charm, and grace. Known for its cheerful prints, classic silhouettes, and rich storytelling, Draper James offers an assortment of women's apparel, accessories, and home goods designed with the Southern woman in mind.

About PDS Limited

PDS Limited ( www.pdsltd.com ) is a global fashion infrastructure platform providing product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution solutions for major brands and retailers. With over 90 offices across 22 countries, PDS is dedicated to supporting brands in achieving their growth potential through tailored, end-to-end solutions.

