Draper James Appoints Jeannie Yoo as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Fashion Industry Executive to Drive Next Phase of Growth for Southern Lifestyle Brand

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper James, the Southern-inspired lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, today announced the appointment of Jeannie Yoo as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15, 2024. Yoo, a veteran in the fashion industry with two decades of experience across luxury and commercial brands, will lead Draper James into its next chapter, focusing on growth across direct-to-consumer channels, category diversification, and global scaling.

Jeannie Yoo, CEO at Draper James

Yoo steps into her new role following a tenure as President of Adam Lippes, where she spent over six years driving DTC and growth across all channels. Her previous roles include Director of e-Commerce at Coach and global merchandising for Michael Kors. With deep expertise in fashion-focused omnichannel strategy, Yoo has a proven track record of blending innovation with brand heritage, making her the perfect fit for Draper James as it prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025.

"I'm inspired by Draper James' core principles based on celebrating authenticity, Southern heritage, and community," said Yoo. "Draper James has built something truly unique—an inclusive brand designed by women for women everywhere. I'm excited to step into this role and expand the brand's mission of continually delivering quality products across various categories to always show up where the consumer needs them at every walk of life."

Yoo's leadership comes at an exciting time for Draper James, which has experienced a year of business expansion across nearly 10 new product categories and industries, including pet, home, and outerwear. Additionally, the brand recently launched a refreshed website with enhanced user experience features, debuted its first direct mail campaign, and embarked on a series of successful pop-up shops across the South in partnership with Graduate Hotels. With Yoo at the helm, Draper James plans to accelerate its reach with new store openings, including a flagship location in Charleston, and international retail extension within markets such as Mexico, Australia, and the EU.

"Jeannie's vision, combined with her coveted accomplishments across e-commerce, wholesale, and retail, makes her the perfect leader to guide Draper James through our next era of evolution," said Cory Baker, Founder and Managing Partner of Consortium Brand Partners. "Her passion for honoring heritage and community closely aligns with the Draper James mission, and I'm confident that her accomplished portfolio of expertise will take the brand to new heights."

As part of her role, Yoo will also play a key advisory role within the broader Consortium Brand Partners portfolio, leveraging her strategic insight to support growth across various brands. However, her primary focus remains on scaling Draper James as a leader in Southern-inspired lifestyle products.

In addition to Yoo joining as CEO, Draper James has expanded its executive bench with the appointment of Lauren Frohlinger as VP of Merchandising and Piper Parsley as VP of Brand Marketing & eCommerce.

About Draper James

Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents — offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. The collection is available at the flagship store in Nashville, as well as the brick-and-mortar locations in Lexington, Kentucky and BNA Airport — and at draperjames.com. Follow @draperjames on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Draper James