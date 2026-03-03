Draper Joins SCALE Team to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Human Health Using Smart Building Systems as Part of ARPA-H-Funded Project

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper has joined a multidisciplinary team of experts from industry, academia, and public health to work on a project funded in part by the Building Resilient Environments for Air and Total Health (BREATHE) program from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

ARPA-H's BREATHE program aims to revolutionize public health by advancing the ability to monitor and improve indoor air quality and forecast emerging health threats.

Draper is a member of the Strategic Control of bioAerosols in Learning Environments (SCALE) team that was selected as a performer team in the ARPA-H BREATHE program. Led by prime contractor, Poppy Health, the team's objective is to develop and deploy the first real-time, building-integrated system to detect and reduce exposure to indoor air hazards such as allergens, molds, bacteria and viruses. The team will demonstrate these systems in schools in three or more districts around the nation.

Other members of the SCALE team include: Attune, Daikin Industries (Daikin Applied Americas), Handix Scientific, Wyss Institute, Mosaic Design Labs, Primary.Health, Penn State, University of Colorado Anschutz, University of Colorado, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska Medical Center, University of Nottingham, University of Texas Medical Branch, with notable advisors from multiple fields.

"We are excited to contribute Draper's expertise in microfluidic pathogen isolation and lysis to a multi-disciplinary team developing an air quality system that can identify airborne allergens and diseases in real time, recommend actions to mitigate the associated risks, and improve the air quality within a building's envelope," said Dr. Joseph Lomakin, program team leader for Draper. "Creating healthier indoor environments can prevent disease, improve productivity, and enhance quality of life for everyone."

The SCALE system will integrate three core components:

Advanced biosensors that can identify health hazards carried in the air using an amplification-free genetic sensor that sends a tiny electrical signal when it recognizes a target microbe.

that can identify health hazards carried in the air using an amplification-free genetic sensor that sends a tiny electrical signal when it recognizes a target microbe. Respiratory risk assessment software that quantifies how these hazards impact human health and recommends building actions using the ASHRAE 241 Standard model as a real-time decision engine.

that quantifies how these hazards impact human health and recommends building actions using the ASHRAE 241 Standard model as a real-time decision engine. Automated air handling systems that can respond to the risk assessment software and adjust airflow, filtering, and cleaning to deliver clean air where it's needed within the building to reduce exposures.

"Our SCALE project represents a convergence of advanced biotechnology and intelligent infrastructure to create the world's first truly health-responsive built environment," said Sam Molyneux, overall lead for the SCALE project and Co-CEO at Poppy.

The system is designed to be low-cost, highly adaptable, retrofit-friendly, and scalable across diverse building types—including workplaces, schools, and long-term care facilities. SCALE will initially be deployed in three or more school districts in different climate zones, with a focus on communities facing disproportionate health burdens.

This research was, in part, funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the United States Government.

