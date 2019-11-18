Draper Media Implements Remote Production Environment Using Sony's Equipment

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind implementation, Draper Media, which operates television, radio and digital properties on the Delmarva Peninsula, recently standardized on a suite of Sony's remote integration (REMI) products. Sony's all-in-one solution enables NBC affiliate station WRDE-LD to originate local news for the NBC affiliate, which has a studio facility located in Milton, Del., with a Production Control Room located 30 miles away inside Draper's CBS affiliate WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Md. With this setup, Draper can run multiple facilities more efficiently while maintaining a focus on creating more compelling news content for viewers. WRDE's new original local news programming launched in the market on October 30, 2019.

WRDE-LD built its new centralized studio facility using Sony's BRC-X1000 cameras while adopting XVS production switchers and ELC control room automation systems in its Salisbury Production Control Room. Leveraging WBOC-TV's facilities and resources, and using Sony's remote production capabilities, WRDE-LD is bringing homegrown studio programming to the local community from across state lines.

The station found its new Sony-based production set-up to be especially easy to learn and employ, while also enhancing operational workflow and creating efficiencies. WRDE-LD's experience with the Sony solution is driving the company's decision to move productions using other competitive equipment to the Sony ELC Production Control Room.

"Sony is committed to working with broadcasters of all sizes to provide high-quality options that meet customers' unique needs based on their budgets, space requirements, future roadmaps and evolving industry standards," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president at Sony Electronics. "To expand a central station hub to a new market in a matter of months is no small feat. Together with Draper Media, we are pleased to have jointly implemented a first-of-its kind automated newsroom that serves as a model for local broadcasters."

"Sony is a flexible solutions provider that worked collaboratively with Draper Media to offer customized tools and options that work for our current requirements and will set us up to scale and expand into the future as our needs advance," said Bob Guzman, director of engineering at Draper Media. "Sony's remote model solved a problem and allowed us to create a new newscast that provides our audience with relevant local programming with high production values. This new remote environment saves us costs by bringing our production efforts in-house, creates staffing efficiencies, and gives us the opportunity to tap into new markets."

As Draper Media looks ahead, its new Sony remote production environment provides a future-proofed path that offers the station the flexibility to cost-effectively scale and grow its operations with Sony.

About Draper Media

Draper Media is locally owned and operated by Draper Holdings. Properties include WBOC-TV, WRDE-LD, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo Delmarva, MyCOZI, 102.5 WBOC-FM, 100.9% Classic Country WAAI-FM, 106.3 Chesapeake Country WCEM-FM, 107.1 The Duck WTDK-FM, CBS Sports Radio 1240 WCEM-AM, Draper Commercial Real Estate, and Loblolly, L.L.C.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

