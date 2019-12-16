Draper Media Partners with Comscore in Salisbury, MD

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Draper Media with measurement services for its CBS, NBC & FOX television stations in Salisbury, MD.

"Comscore's local television measurement solution, which delivers a massive and passive database of return path devices, provides the stable and reliable measurement we require to work with our agency and advertiser partners," said Craig Jahelka, President, Draper Media. "We are excited to use the ratings from Comscore especially the advanced Automotive rating with our automotive partners."

"We are proud to welcome Draper Media to the Comscore family and look forward to helping them achieve their critical business objectives," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President of Local Markets at Comscore. "The partnership further demonstrates the continued growth and adoption of Comscore as currency."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

