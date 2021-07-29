Draper University Partners with Algorand and Borderless Capital to Launch Accelerator Blockchain Program

The Algorand blockchain offers developers an unprecedented combination of open-source Layer-1 capabilities: fast speed, global scale, powerful smart contracts, cryptographic security, low cost & instantly finalized transactions, simple tokenization, and a negligible energy footprint that is built for the enterprise (security, uptime, support).

Algorand's unique combination of open-source Layer-1 capabilities – bringing together global scale, cryptographic security, low cost/instantly finalized transactions, easy to build yet powerful smart contracts, simple tokenization with a negligible energy footprint – will finally allow businesses, innovators and creators to bring the power of digital money, decentralized open systems & censorship-resistant transparency to their users and customers around the world.

Draper University is an ideal education partner for Algorand Foundation with Tim Draper being an early adopter of blockchain. Draper University and Borderless Capital are also early investors in Lemon Cash, an Algorand platform crypto wallet.

"Draper University was the first institution to offer a blockchain education program, and we are excited to partner with Algorand Foundation and Borderless Capital to bring more entrepreneurs into the ecosystem." Andy Tang - CEO, Draper University and Partner, Draper Associates

Program Details:

The Algorand x Draper Blockchain Program is a ten-week online program and is scheduled from September 7th - November 12th, 2021. Each team selected to participate will be granted $20,000 in funding from Algorand Foundation, plus $15,000 from Borderless Capital for 3% equity. Follow-on funding of up to $500k may be offered to teams displaying exceptional potential and performance. Applications close August 22nd, 2021. The program is open to all blockchain entrepreneurs from around the world, however, admissions are subject to accreditation. The program will comprise LIVE sessions with Algorand platform experts and advisors from Silicon Valley.

Program Page: https://www.draperuniversity.com/algorand-x-draper

Video + Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PiuhK5ZdCJ8VaQcs__iW1dm2kJqG9O3K?usp=sharing

