Drastically Improve Freshman Retention Rates

MIAMI, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional Intelligence (E.I.) Games awarded Gold for their innovative approach to changing lives through their Phoenix: Student Success digital game in the 2019 International Serious Play Awards. Held at University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida July 24, 25, and 26, learning simulation and virtual solutions in emotional management and education is playing a massive role in reducing student drop-out rates.

STUDENT SUCCESS from EI GAMES

E.I. Games partnered with the Center for Information and Communication Sciences (CICS) program at Ball State University and developed a game whose emotionally intelligent approach prepares students, especially first-generation freshmen, to complete their first year of college life and make it to graduation. The goal was to focus on increasing student retention and preparation through real-life scenarios. The game connects first-year college students with college advisory services and contains an "early warning" component to identify students at risk for the college to reach out and assist. After playing the game students are more equipped to navigate through their own emotional turmoil during the inevitable transition into campus life.



"Phoenix gives freshman the tools they need to thrive in their first year of college. If you know a college student considering leaving school, our Student Success game gives them real world solutions." said Karl Allen, Co-Founder of EI Games.



Positive Impact

Developmental research in collaboration with Ball State showed the games prowess in helping students with issues such as not making friends, depression, anxiety, homesickness, substance abuse, money management or questioning their investment in a college education all together. Respondents demonstrated a heightened awareness in seeking available student counselling and resources which slashed dropout rates in half.

"Our intention is to acknowledge student concerns and give emotional guidance needed to navigate the challenges freshman college students inevitably face." said Kevin Allen, EI Games Chairman. "We knew students dropping in to utilize student resource centers after playing our game could save them from dropping out."

The award-winning digital game asks the pertinent questions not taught in most curriculum by using real-life scenarios. Phoenix sheds light on readily-available student resources on-campus, government funded programs, and career counseling after the gaming results are in. Visit www.eigames.com to see if the Student Success game is a good fit you or your students.

