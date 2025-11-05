Drata Appoints Aneal Vallurupalli as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Global Growth in Trust Management

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the leader in AI-Native Trust Management, today announced the appointment of Aneal Vallurupalli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Vallurupalli will oversee Drata's global finance organization as the company enters its next phase of growth and continues to scale its leadership in governance, risk, compliance, and assurance.

"As we expand globally and evolve how companies of all sizes operationalize trust, having a proven financial leader like Aneal ensures we can scale with precision and purpose," said Adam Markowitz, co-founder and CEO of Drata. "His expertise will be instrumental as Drata continues to lead the GRC and Assurance market and invest in new areas that advance our pursuit to help every organization build and protect trust."

Vallurupalli brings deep financial and operational expertise from his leadership roles at Airbase, Mattermost, Mapbox, and Guidewire, where he helped high-growth companies mature into enterprise leaders and advanced the performance of established enterprises. Across these roles, he guided companies through periods of rapid growth, operational transformation, and market expansion—building scalable financial infrastructure, leading high-impact fundraising initiatives, and helping to position each business as a trusted partner to some of the world's most established enterprises. Vallurupalli's background spans corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and public-company readiness, with firsthand experience driving both strategic scale and disciplined execution.

"Drata has built the category-defining platform for trust management—one that's transparent, continuous, and autonomous across every facet of risk and compliance," said Aneal Vallurupalli, CFO of Drata. "I'm joining at a pivotal time, as Drata leverages AI to transform a legacy market that's long been fragmented and manual. Organizations everywhere need a foundation of trust to operate confidently in this new era, and Drata is leading the way."

Drata's appointment of Vallurupalli follows a year of record growth, international expansion, and product innovation. Over 8,000 customers trust Drata to enable their trust management programs, including leading brands such as Brex, Lemonade, Abnormal AI, as well as a third of the Forbes Cloud 100. Earlier this year, Drata crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue and completed its acquisition of SafeBase, enhancing its ability to help organizations proactively share and demonstrate trust with their customers, investors, and other stakeholders via AI-powered Trust Centers. In addition, Drata expanded its leadership suite with the promotion of Alex Patman to Chief Revenue Officer and Arun Singh to Chief Marketing Officer.

Looking ahead, Drata plans to continue expansion across North America, Europe, and Australia in 2026, further strengthening its position as the trusted partner for enterprises managing governance, risk, compliance, and assurance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Learn more about Aneal Vallurupalli's role at Drata here .

About Drata

Drata is the trust layer between great companies and those they do business with. Thousands of organizations worldwide use Drata to automate governance, risk, compliance, and assurance—resulting in a stronger security posture, streamlined security reviews, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Cowboy Ventures, and other industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

