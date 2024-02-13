Drata Unveils Global Alliance Ecosystem, "Launch"

Program Aims to Strengthen Industry Collaborations, Offering Tiered Benefits and Enhanced Growth Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the leading continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced "Launch - The Drata Alliance Program". Previewed at Drata's inaugural alliance summit, attended by over 80 partners, the program aims to build and strengthen relationships with best-in-class companies in the security and compliance industry.

As Drata continues to transform the compliance automation space, Launch reflects the company's commitment to creating a formal pathway for its alliances to scale with Drata. The program supports the company's diverse ecosystems including Technology Partners, Channel Partners, Audit Alliances, and the Drata for Startups Program. The program also incorporates strategic relationships with Venture and Private Equity partners supporting their portfolio companies. Each ecosystem will have unique membership benefits, including:

New Tiered Programs : For new and existing partners, who are looking to uplevel their collaboration with Drata, a variety of options are available to address partner needs, pipeline generation, and joint customer success.

: For new and existing partners, who are looking to uplevel their collaboration with Drata, a variety of options are available to address partner needs, pipeline generation, and joint customer success. Go-to-Market Opportunities : Partners can take advantage of exclusive co-marketing initiatives, marketing development funds (MDF) credits, engagement with the Drata team, early access to product launches and roadmaps, and collaborative efforts to enhance visibility.

: Partners can take advantage of exclusive co-marketing initiatives, marketing development funds (MDF) credits, engagement with the Drata team, early access to product launches and roadmaps, and collaborative efforts to enhance visibility. Partner Enablement: Partners can utilize Drata's self-service certification tracks and educational resources for both sales and technical focused roles.

Partners can utilize Drata's self-service certification tracks and educational resources for both sales and technical focused roles. Scaling with Drata: The program focuses on deepening relationships, ensuring partners can grow alongside Drata, leveraging mutual strengths for sustained success. Drata's partner directories serve as the discovery engine for Drata customers to select the right partners for their requirements.

"Having Drata as a partner has redefined the meaning of a great partnership for our company. While they are passionate about building trust for their customers, they are also exceptional at building Trust with their partners," said Taylor Hersom, Founder and CEO of Eden Data, and Drata's partner of the year. "From the onset of our Drata partnership, we have been able to not only offer our customers a leading compliance automation platform, but also effectively train our teams, accelerate opportunities, and profoundly grow our business."

"We've always prioritized alliances at Drata, and we recognize how our ecosystem of hundreds of partners have been central to our continued growth," said Kevin Kriebel, VP of Business Development at Drata. "Introducing Launch formalizes new opportunities and enhanced visibility that we want to provide for our valued partners to drive collective success and ultimately the best outcome for customers."

To learn more about Launch – The Drata Alliance Program, please visit: https://drata.com/partner

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

Media Contact

Sophia Hatef

[email protected]

SOURCE Drata Inc.