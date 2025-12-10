Draup Joins the MCP Ecosystem, Delivering Live Talent Intelligence to LLMs and Copilots

New integration allows enterprises to power copilots and LLM-based assistants with real-time skills, roles and labor-market intelligence through a simple, standards-based MCP connection

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Draup , a global leader in enterprise talent intelligence, today announced that its real-time workforce and labor market data is now accessible through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling LLM-based assistants to pull live skills, roles and market insights directly into AI workflows. Through this integration, enterprises can connect their AI ecosystems to Draup's workforce intelligence through a simple, standards-based MCP configuration without custom APIs or manual data pipelines.

Introduced by Anthropic in 2024 , the MCP has quickly become the industry standard for connecting enterprise data to AI systems. MCP provides LLMs with a typed, secure way to retrieve external context as they generate responses, eliminating the custom integrations and complex pipelines that have slowed enterprise AI adoption.

With MCP becoming easier to use across copilots and AI assistants, teams are seeking data sources that connect seamlessly and work out of the box. Draup's real-time workforce intelligence now plugs into that same interface, giving organizations access to:

AI-native talent intelligence for copilots and LLMs — Through MCP, AI assistants can pull Draup insights including job profiles, skills, compensation and talent flows directly into prompts and workflows

— Through MCP, AI assistants can pull Draup insights including job profiles, skills, compensation and talent flows directly into prompts and workflows A simple, standards-based setup — Teams connect once through an MCP configuration block with no custom APIs, scripts or heavy CSV exports

— Teams connect once through an MCP configuration block with no custom APIs, scripts or heavy CSV exports Real-time retrieval during generation — Models can request specific insights as they generate responses, such as hiring activity, location-level supply trends or emerging skills

— Models can request specific insights as they generate responses, such as hiring activity, location-level supply trends or emerging skills Clean, structured datasets — Draup exposes each dataset including roles, skills, companies and market signals through well-defined fields and types, making results easy for LLMs to use

— Draup exposes each dataset including roles, skills, companies and market signals through well-defined fields and types, making results easy for LLMs to use Data governance and secure access — Draup's datasets integrate into MCP's secure, scoped access model so users can maintain compliance and entitlements while supplying AI tools with live context

— Draup's datasets integrate into MCP's secure, scoped access model so users can maintain compliance and entitlements while supplying AI tools with live context AI-ready in minutes — Users can register the Draup MCP Talent Server in their copilot or LLM client and begin retrieving insights immediately

"The rise of MCP is fundamentally changing how enterprises supply context to AI tools," said Kashish Jajodia, CTO at Draup. "By bringing Draup's real-time talent intelligence into the MCP ecosystem, we're empowering organizations to provide their AI tools with accurate skills, roles and market context without custom integrations or manual data prep. This makes it easier for teams to build AI assistants that stay current with how workforces are evolving."

Global workforce planning is changing fast as AI adoption accelerates. As such, companies need a better understanding of how roles and skills are evolving in real-time. Draup tracks more than 1 million companies, 850 million professionals, 56,000 technologies and 8,500 labor providers, giving leaders a practical view of where talent is going and which skills are gaining traction.

"We're watching a clear shift in the market where enterprises need AI assistants that are grounded in real labor-market signals, not generic training data," said Brian Heger, founder of Talent Edge Weekly. "Integrations like Draup's move to MCP show how workforce intelligence is becoming part of the AI stack itself, giving companies a more accurate picture of how roles and skills are actually changing."

To learn more about Draup's MCP integration, visit https://draup.com/talent/data/model-context-protocol .

About Draup:

Draup is a leading Talent Strategy Platform that delivers multi-dimensional global labor and market data to drive enterprises' Talent Intelligence, Work Redesign & Transformative Skills Architecture initiatives. Draup supports HR Leaders in optimizing their workforce strategies by helping them address evolving workforce needs, assess global talent & peer group landscape, and design career paths for long-term success. With real-time access to granular data and personalized insights, Draup empowers customers with actionable intelligence & recommendations to strengthen their talent strategies.

