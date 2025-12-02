Dravan Exchange Deploys Updated Matching Engine After Completion of Global Performance Testing

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dravan Exchange announced the deployment of its updated matching engine following the completion of a structured performance testing program conducted across several geographical regions. The rollout represents part of the platform's ongoing effort to improve system responsiveness, operational stability, and overall trade-processing efficiency.

Performance Testing Results Inform Production Deployment

Over a multi-month evaluation period, Dravan Exchange conducted controlled tests involving selected institutional participants to assess how the updated engine performed under varying market conditions.

According to the company, the test program recorded measurable improvements in:

Order-processing latency, which was reduced by a significant margin

System throughput, reflecting higher processing capacity during peak loads

Stability under stress scenarios, including periods of elevated order bursts

Based on these findings, Dravan Exchange proceeded with a phased deployment of the upgraded engine into its production trading environment, ensuring continuity and minimizing user impact throughout the transition.

Coordinated Infrastructure Adjustments Across Multiple Regions

Supporting the matching-engine deployment, Dravan Exchange also implemented several infrastructure adjustments intended to enhance routing efficiency and regional responsiveness. These changes included:

The addition of regional network nodes to improve connectivity

Updates to internal load-management processes

Adjustments to market-data distribution pathways to support more consistent update timing

The company stated that the adjustments were carried out gradually and monitored continuously to ensure system stability.

Positioned for Future System Enhancements

Dravan Exchange noted that the upgraded engine provides a technical foundation for future improvements currently under development. Upcoming enhancements may include refinements to execution logic, broader routing-layer optimization, and additional tools for infrastructure monitoring.

The engineering team emphasized that future updates will continue to undergo structured testing before being released into production environments.

Executive Commentary

Elena Marks, Chief Systems Engineering Officer at Dravan Exchange, stated: "The completion of this matching-engine deployment reflects the work our team has undertaken to strengthen system performance in a careful and controlled manner. We will continue evaluating data from live operations to determine where additional refinements may be beneficial."

Maintaining a Focus on Operational Reliability

Dravan Exchange added that its infrastructure roadmap prioritizes predictable system performance, transparent operational practices, and ongoing collaboration with technical partners.

The company affirmed that infrastructure updates will continue to follow a review-driven deployment model to ensure user impact is minimized.

About Dravan Exchange

Dravan Exchange is a digital asset trading platform focused on developing secure, compliant, and reliable technical infrastructure. The company provides trading and operational support tools designed for various user groups and continues to refine its systems with an emphasis on stability, clarity, and long-term sustainability.

