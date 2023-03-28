Dravet Syndrome Global Market Report 2023: Enhanced Genetic Testing Capabilities Fuels Sector Growth

Mar 28, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dravet Syndrome Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type of Seizures; By Diagnosis; By Severity; By Treatment; By End-Use; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dravet syndrome market size is expected to reach USD 557.17 million by 2032, according to a new study.
The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The market's revenue growth will most likely be driven by enhanced genetic testing, which has increased the probability of Dravet syndrome diagnosis. An increase in improved regulatory environment for the healthcare sector and government funding for R&D has contributed to growth in the revenue of market.
Improved healthcare infrastructure and greater healthcare budgets are expected to promote market revenue growth during the projected period. Increasing R&D initiatives for the discovery of innovative medications for syndrome are projected to drive growth in the future.
The U.S. FDA authorized the approval of the Diacomit in August 2020, for treating seizures linked with Dravet syndrome. Drug market share is expected to expand significantly after 2020 as a result of improved efficiency, safety, & longer seizure relief. Dravet syndrome is an exceedingly unusual neurological disorder that is typically lifelong. According to the Dravet Foundation, 1 in every 15,700 newborns born in the United States has Dravet syndrome.
Encoded's precision gene therapy seeks to treat gait issues, ataxia (poor coordination), and developmental delays. It is intended to treat mutations in the SCN1A gene, which are the cause of the majority of Dravet cases, by increasing endogenous SCN1A expression in a particular cell type in the brain. The therapy increased SCN1A expression in a subset of inhibitory interneurons. Encoded intends to begin clinical trials for the therapy in early 2021. As numerous rich nations face a failure of these specifics, the increased demand for COVID-19 operation curatives has created enormous eventualities for manufacturers. Because of the need for vaccinations and treatment specifics for COVID-19, biopharma assiduity is likely to increase significantly in future. This, in turn, is projected to have a major influence on the dravet syndrome market as an effect of COVID-19.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increased Government Investment in R&D
- Availability of Favorable Reimbursement Policies
Restraints and Challenges
- Drug-Related Adverse Effects and the High Cost of Existing Treatments
Dravet Syndrome Market Report Highlights
- Myoclonic Seizures held the largest revenue share as it affects both sides of the brain simultaneously. It is widely used for children with Dravet syndrome and other epileptic conditions.
- The hospital pharmacies lead the market segment because of the availability and accessibility of innovative therapies and equipment.
Dravet Syndrome, Type of seizures Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Myoclonic Seizures
- Atonic Seizures
- Partial Seizures
- Tonic-Clonic Seizures
- Photosensitive seizures
- Others
Dravet Syndrome, Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- MRI
- EEG
- SCN1A testing
Dravet Syndrome, Severity Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Mild
- Moderate
- Severe
Dravet Syndrome, Treatment Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Seizure Medication
- Clobazam
- Stiripentol
- Sodium Valproate
- Others
- Ketogenic Diet
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
Dravet Syndrome, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Others
Dravet Syndrome, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Direct tender
- Hospital pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Others
Dravet Syndrome, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Dravet Syndrome Market Insights
5. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Diagnosis
6. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Severity
7. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Treatment
8. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Distribution Channel
9. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Type of seizures
10. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by End-Use
11. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Geography
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Biscayne Neurotherapeutics
- Cyberonics Inc
- Epygenix Therapeutics Inc
- GW Pharmaceuticals
- INSYS Therapeutics Inc
- OPKO Health Inc
- Ovid Therapeutics
- PTC Therapeutics
- Sage Therapeutics
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
- ThermoFisher Life Technologies
- Xenon Pharmaceutical
- Zogenix Inc.
