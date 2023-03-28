Dravet Syndrome Global Market Report 2023: Enhanced Genetic Testing Capabilities Fuels Sector Growth

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dravet Syndrome Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type of Seizures; By Diagnosis; By Severity; By Treatment; By End-Use; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dravet syndrome market size is expected to reach USD 557.17 million by 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market's revenue growth will most likely be driven by enhanced genetic testing, which has increased the probability of Dravet syndrome diagnosis. An increase in improved regulatory environment for the healthcare sector and government funding for R&D has contributed to growth in the revenue of market.

Improved healthcare infrastructure and greater healthcare budgets are expected to promote market revenue growth during the projected period. Increasing R&D initiatives for the discovery of innovative medications for syndrome are projected to drive growth in the future.



The U.S. FDA authorized the approval of the Diacomit in August 2020, for treating seizures linked with Dravet syndrome. Drug market share is expected to expand significantly after 2020 as a result of improved efficiency, safety, & longer seizure relief. Dravet syndrome is an exceedingly unusual neurological disorder that is typically lifelong. According to the Dravet Foundation, 1 in every 15,700 newborns born in the United States has Dravet syndrome.



Encoded's precision gene therapy seeks to treat gait issues, ataxia (poor coordination), and developmental delays. It is intended to treat mutations in the SCN1A gene, which are the cause of the majority of Dravet cases, by increasing endogenous SCN1A expression in a particular cell type in the brain. The therapy increased SCN1A expression in a subset of inhibitory interneurons. Encoded intends to begin clinical trials for the therapy in early 2021. As numerous rich nations face a failure of these specifics, the increased demand for COVID-19 operation curatives has created enormous eventualities for manufacturers. Because of the need for vaccinations and treatment specifics for COVID-19, biopharma assiduity is likely to increase significantly in future. This, in turn, is projected to have a major influence on the dravet syndrome market as an effect of COVID-19.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increased Government Investment in R&D

Availability of Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Restraints and Challenges

Drug-Related Adverse Effects and the High Cost of Existing Treatments



Dravet Syndrome Market Report Highlights

Myoclonic Seizures held the largest revenue share as it affects both sides of the brain simultaneously. It is widely used for children with Dravet syndrome and other epileptic conditions.

The hospital pharmacies lead the market segment because of the availability and accessibility of innovative therapies and equipment.

Dravet Syndrome, Type of seizures Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Myoclonic Seizures

Atonic Seizures

Partial Seizures

Tonic-Clonic Seizures

Photosensitive seizures

Others

Dravet Syndrome, Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

MRI

EEG

SCN1A testing

Dravet Syndrome, Severity Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Dravet Syndrome, Treatment Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Seizure Medication

Clobazam

Stiripentol

Sodium Valproate

Others

Ketogenic Diet

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Dravet Syndrome, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Pharmaceutical companies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Others

Dravet Syndrome, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Direct tender

Hospital pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Dravet Syndrome, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Dravet Syndrome Market Insights



5. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Diagnosis



6. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Severity



7. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Treatment



8. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Distribution Channel



9. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Type of seizures



10. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by End-Use



11. Global Dravet Syndrome Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Biscayne Neurotherapeutics

Cyberonics Inc

Epygenix Therapeutics Inc

GW Pharmaceuticals

INSYS Therapeutics Inc

OPKO Health Inc

Ovid Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

ThermoFisher Life Technologies

Xenon Pharmaceutical

Zogenix Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gj1yh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets