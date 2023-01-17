Dravet syndrome treatment market size to increase by USD 575.14 million; North America to contribute 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 575.14 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market 2023-2027

By region, the global Dravet syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The regional market is primarily driven by increasing initiatives and funding by various organizations to support the development of new treatments for DS. In addition, the presence of established medical facilities and the increasing healthcare spending by individuals are driving the growth of the Dravet syndrome treatment market in North America.

Company Profiles

The Dravet syndrome treatment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers Dravet syndrome treatment in the form of single dose injection vial 5mL named Depacon Valproic acid.

- The company offers Dravet syndrome treatment in the form of single dose injection vial 5mL named Depacon Valproic acid. BIOCODEX SAS - The company offers Dravet syndrome treatment named DIACOMIT stiripentol for children of 6 months of age and older and weighing 7 kg or more.

- The company offers Dravet syndrome treatment named DIACOMIT stiripentol for children of 6 months of age and older and weighing 7 kg or more. Encoded Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers Dravet syndrome treatment called ETX101, which is SCN1A specific transcription factor or eTFSCN1A to upregulate or increase the expression of the endogenous SCN1A gene in human bodies.

- The company offers Dravet syndrome treatment called ETX101, which is SCN1A specific transcription factor or eTFSCN1A to upregulate or increase the expression of the endogenous SCN1A gene in human bodies. Epygenix Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers Dravet syndrome treatment named Clemizole, also known as EPX 100, for both adult and children.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growth in special regulatory designations, increasing new product launches, and advancements in genetic therapeutics for DS treatment. However, low awareness is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into SDGs, TGDs, and FGDs. The SDGs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The endocrinology drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 36,551.24 million . The increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders is notably driving the endocrinology drugs market growth, although factors such as the patent expiry on major endocrinology drugs may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders is notably driving the endocrinology drugs market growth, although factors such as the patent expiry on major endocrinology drugs may impede the market growth. The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 684.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%. The rising population with risk factors for LGS is notably driving the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome treatment market growth, although factors such as difficulty in diagnosing LGS may impede the market growth.

Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 575.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., BIOCODEX SAS, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Encoded Therapeutics Inc., Epygenix Therapeutics Inc., H Lundbeck AS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Stoke Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UCB SA, Viatris Inc., and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

