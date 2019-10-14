Drawbridge Health Announces Key Leadership Appointments

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawbridge Health, creators of the revolutionary OneDraw™ A1C Test System, today announced new management appointments, including the promotions of Elisa Romeo and Greg Nagy as well as the addition of Kamraan Shariff.

Elisa Romeo, PhD, has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer of Drawbridge Health. In her new role, Dr. Romeo will oversee Research & Development, Manufacturing, Quality Assurance and Regulatory activities. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Romeo was the Head of Research & Development for Drawbridge, successfully leading the development of the OneDraw A1C Test System that received FDA Clearance in August 2019.

Greg Nagy has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of Drawbridge Health. In his new role, Mr. Nagy will be leading Drawbridge's strategic marketing, branding and commercialization efforts, including overseeing the launch of OneDraw. Mr. Nagy has served as a commercial leader at Drawbridge for the past 3 years, driving the company's product and brand vision.

Kamraan Shariff has been appointed as Head of Corporate Development, a new role for Drawbridge Health. Based in London, UK, Mr. Shariff has responsibility for global capital raising, acquisitions and is leading the expansion of Drawbridge's commercial presence into Europe and Asia. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Shariff was a Managing Director at GE Ventures, one of the founding shareholders of Drawbridge Health. He has also held senior positions within the Mergers & Acquisitions division of both General Electric Corporation & GE Capital across Europe and Asia.

"These three key appointments signal our continued commitment to the commercial success of the OneDraw A1C Test System. All three executives bring essential and extensive experience to further our global market expansion, brand leadership, and product pipeline. I am extremely pleased to congratulate all three in their new roles," said Lee McCracken, CEO of Drawbridge Health.

About Drawbridge Health

Founded in 2015 by GE Ventures and GE Healthcare, Drawbridge Health is a healthcare technology company focused on reinventing the blood draw experience, enabling comfortable and convenient blood sample collection anytime and anywhere. By integrating engineering and proprietary chemistries, Drawbridge is developing a people-friendly system for collecting and stabilizing blood samples, opening new doors to enable access to important health information. For more information, please visit www.drawbridgehealth.com.

