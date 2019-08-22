Drawbridge Health Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for OneDraw™ A1C Test System

The OneDraw Blood Collection Device is a small, single-use device that draws, collects, and stabilizes a capillary blood sample from the upper arm. Instead of using a traditional hypodermic needle to puncture a patient's vein, the device is placed on the skin and blood is gently collected using tiny lancets with a light vacuum suction. The blood sample is then stabilized and contained within a removable cartridge, designed to protect the sample during transport. After the use of the OneDraw Blood Collection Device, the OneDraw A1C Test is performed by a designated certified clinical laboratory.

The OneDraw Blood Collection Device optimizes the blood collection process for both the patient and HCP and enables blood sampling to be performed anywhere. Drawbridge Health has balanced thoughtful design and proprietary technology to offer patients convenience, comfort, and peace of mind, particularly for patients suffering from the fear of needles. "Patients hate being stuck with needles and many will avoid important testing at all costs. Based on my experience, I believe my patients will be much more comfortable and relaxed – minimal pain and they can't see the blood," comments Kristin Castorino, D.O., Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. Additionally, HCPs will benefit by streamlining the collection process, and ensuring patients complete their necessary blood work with results they can trust.

Drawbridge Health's 510(k) clearance follows the presentation of positive clinical data1 where study results indicated a strong correlation in the HbA1c measurement obtained from samples collected using the OneDraw Blood Collection Device and those using venipuncture. Moreover, the data showed a marked patient preference for the OneDraw Blood Collection device compared to venipuncture or fingerstick.

"Drawbridge Health was founded with the vision and intent to categorically and positively change the nature of blood-based diagnostic testing, improving both the collection process and patient experience," said Lee M c Cracken, CEO at Drawbridge Health. "Our 510(k) clearance is a critical milestone as we make our founding vision a reality. We look forward to making our novel technology commercially available soon."

1 Data presented at the 2019 ADA annual conference

About Drawbridge Health

Founded in 2015 by GE Ventures and GE Healthcare, Drawbridge Health is a healthcare technology company focused on reinventing the blood draw experience, enabling comfortable and convenient blood sample collection anytime and anywhere. By integrating engineering and proprietary chemistries, Drawbridge is developing a people-friendly system for collecting and stabilizing blood samples, opening new doors to enable access to important health information. For more information, please visit www.drawbridgehealth.com.

