Drawbridge Health To Present New Research Data For Monitoring HbA1c Levels From Blood Collected By Innovative Blood Sampling Technology At ADA Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawbridge Health today announced the upcoming presentation of results at the American Diabetes Association 79th Annual Scientific Session (#ADA2019) from a clinical study completed at the end of 2018. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and analyze the accuracy of HbA1c measurements using blood collected by traditional venipuncture versus capillary blood collected by a novel sampling device that collects and stabilizes blood drawn from the upper arm.

"The study findings presented at #ADA2019 support the conclusion that there are appropriate alternatives to venipuncture and fingerstick blood collection for individuals affected by diabetes who require frequent testing of their HbA1c levels," said Lee M c Cracken, CEO at Drawbridge Health. "We are delighted with the outcome of this study and the potential for our technology to improve the lives of diabetic patients around the world by making frequent blood sampling a better experience."

Study findings presented at #ADA2019 are part of Drawbridge Health's development program that includes an innovative, single-use blood sampling system that integrates solid-state stabilization technology for maintaining blood sample integrity during non-cold chain transport to a certified clinical laboratory for testing.

Founded in 2015 by GE Ventures and GE Healthcare, Drawbridge Health is a healthcare technology company focused on reinventing the blood sampling paradigm, enabling comfortable and convenient blood sample collection anytime and anywhere. By integrating engineering and proprietary chemistries, Drawbridge is developing a people-friendly system for collecting and stabilizing blood samples, opening new doors to enable access to important health information. For more information, please visit www.drawbridgehealth.com.

