DRAWBRIDGE SECURES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR AT-HOME BLOOD SAMPLING DEVICE NANODROP

NanoDrop is the First Over-the-Counter Blood-Lancing Device Labeled for the Upper Arm to be Cleared in the United States, Changing the Landscape of the At-Home Consumer Testing Market and Decentralized Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawbridge Health, a healthcare technology company focused on reinventing the blood draw experience, today announced that its at-home, patented blood sampling device, NanoDrop, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for Over-the-Counter use. The clearance of this novel dual nano-lancet technology expands a growing suite of products that already includes the OneDraw Collection System, cleared by the FDA as a Class II medical device to collect blood samples to measure HbA1c for monitoring the long-term control of blood sugar (glucose) in diabetic individuals.

NanoDrop is the first over-the-counter blood-lancing device labeled for the upper arm cleared in the United States.

NanoDrop is a one-of-a-kind, user-friendly lancet that allows individuals to obtain capillary whole-blood samples with a virtually painless, simple press of a button. The cutting-edge technology makes whole-blood sampling and at-home health monitoring both convenient and simple for healthcare professionals and consumers alike.

The FDA clearance accelerates opportunities in large-scale clinical trials that have hard-to-reach participant populations, as well as increases patient accessibility in remote monitoring healthcare settings. Small sample capillary blood-testing advancements enable greater convenience and overall compliance in important diseases, such as diabetes, metabolic disorders and infectious disease.

"We are continuing to build the 'healthcare of tomorrow' through unparalleled research and development, science, and technology," said Jerome Scelza, Co-CEO of Drawbridge Health. "NanoDrop's versatility, accuracy, and ease of use makes it an essential tool for healthcare professionals and consumers alike, including in a decentralized clinical trial setting. In an effort to make at-home blood sampling easier for patients in remote areas, for those in the field – including members of the armed forces, and healthcare providers running clinical trials, NanoDrop being cleared by the FDA for over-the-counter use allows us to meet commercial demands across multiple end markets."

"We are excited about the commercial opportunities with NanoDrop from both the clinical research side and the consumer side," said Dr. Nathan Price, Chief Scientific Officer of Thorne. "We look forward to incorporating these devices into our at-home testing kits in the future as we continue to see our customers wanting more and more access to personalized data to help them improve their health. We firmly believe this is the next step in revolutionizing the user experience across our at-home testing portfolio, and that it will be a game changer when it comes to the diversity of individuals we can reach through at-home testing, as well as product development at Thorne."

About Drawbridge Health

Drawbridge Health is a healthcare technology company focused on reinventing the blood draw experience, enabling comfortable convenient blood sampling and collection anytime and anywhere. By integrating engineering, chemistries and modular design, Drawbridge Health has developed a people-friendly system for collecting and stabilizing blood samples, opening new doors to enable access to important health information. For more information, please visit www.drawbridgehealth.com.

About Thorne:

Thorne is a science-driven wellness company driven by data and rooted in scientific rigor to deliver personalized approaches to health and wellness. Thorne's personalized supplement and testing portfolio leverages clinical science, biometric testing, and multi-omics data to create highly efficacious nutritional supplements for consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne's manufacturing facility is based in Summerville, South Carolina, and is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content. Thorne is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

SOURCE Thorne