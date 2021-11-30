Drawfest is back by popular demand, December 18 - 19

TOKYO and PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawfest 2, the hands-on, live streaming event featuring multiple drawing related programs is back by popular demand, following the success of the original Drawfest held earlier this year. Streaming live on YouTube, December 18 and 19, the event consists of online workshops and lectures held by an assortment of internationally recognized illustrators and animators. Everyone interested in drawing and keen on learning from professional content creators is welcome to join. The event will offer simultaneous interpretation in both Japanese and English so that people from numerous regions will be able to participate in the festival.

The first Drawfest, held May 22 – 24 of this year, was viewed by approximately 10,000 artists worldwide with a watch time of more than 20,000 hours, of which approximately 65% were from outside of Japan. More than 1,000 people were in the Drawfest Discord voice servers at all times. Up to 300 people were streaming their drawing processes at any given time, so the participants were fully engaged and they came away from the event feeling inspired.

While pre-registration was required for last May's event, Drawfest 2 organizers have decided to give everyone a chance to be able to participate and is opening up the online event to anyone who wants to jump in without pre-registering. However, please note that those who pre-register will have access to various gifts provided by the emceeing artists and sponsors.

Drawfest 2 Event Information

Date & Time：Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific to Sunday, December 19 at 01:00 AM Pacific

Pacific to Sunday, December 19 at Pacific Languages: Japanese, English, partially Chinese (Simultaneous translation)

Number of Programs: 7 slots

Event Location: YouTube Live Public Livestream

Participation Fee: Free of charge (Free pre-registration with gifts available)

Event Details and Pre-registration at: https://pixiv.net/special/drawfest2/

Drawfest 2 Schedule

8:30 - 10:00 [PST]

[Draw all together] Drawing your dream holiday with James Chapman.

Emcee Artist: James Chapman

Art Tool Sponsor: POSCA

James Chapman, an artist, specializing in a water-based paint marker brand "POSCA," will be drawing exotic holiday scenes with a range of color schemes and answering questions along the way.

11:00 - 12:30 [PST]

[Draw all together] How to tell stories in your illustrations.

Emcee Artist: Kevin Hong

The program will focus on how to draw a scene and tell a story within an illustration. It will explore generating and brainstorming ideas for storytelling and using techniques like composition and color to build a narrative between characters and their environments.

13:30 - 15:00 [PST]

[Lecture] Color and shade long beautiful hair with Rosuuri.

Emcee Artist: Rosuuri

Rosuuri walks through her method for coloring and shading long and lovely hair. We start with assessing the character within a scene that includes mixed sources of shadows. She demonstrates how to choose the right colors and tools to quickly and beautifully bring the hair to life.

16:00 - 17:30 [PST]

[Lecture] Expression of light and space in artworks from an architectural point of view.

Emcee Artists: Shougo Kawata (teamLab) x Yutaka Kikuchi

Architects who have been involved in various museums, public architectures, and events around the world will provide expert advice on essential lighting theories for staging scenes, such as a relationship between locations (daylighting) and cultures.

18:30 - 20:00 [PST]

[Art Battle] Art Battle: Defeat Zeen Chin.

Emcee Artist: Zeen Chin

pixiv will bring you 3 themes for the art battle. Draw your best artworks to compete with Zeen Chin.

21:00 - 22:30 [PST]

[Lecture] The Legend of Hei - Behind the scenes of anime production.

Emcee Artist: XRiverN

Content Sponsor: Legend of Hei

An animator of a Chinese smash hit anime film "The Legend of Hei" will take the session to share the front line of its animation production process.

23:30 - 01:00 [PST]

[Lecture] First ever 3-language-rendition (Chinese, Japanese, English)! "KK Magic School" is coming to Drawfest.

Emcee Artist: Krenz

Krenz will lecture on basic techniques to draw accurate and convincing perspectives. This is his first class ever to hold not only in Chinese but Japanese and English as well.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. For further information about the products of Wacom, see also http://www.wacom.com

About pixiv

A social media platform for artists with a focus on communication through their posted works (i.e. illustrations, manga, novels). The platform was launched in September 2007 and currently has over 71,000,000 registered users. We are managing pixiv as a place for anyone who enjoys creative activities. To learn more about pixiv, please see the following site: https://www.pixiv.net

