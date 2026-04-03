Drawing Desk Launches Creator Community, Helps Artists Monetize Drawing Lessons

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing Desk, one of the world's leading digital art and learning platforms, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Creator Community, a new initiative designed to empower artists globally to create, publish, and monetize their own video-based drawing lessons.

This positions Drawing Desk as one of the few platforms where artists can both teach and build sustainable income through structured creative education.

Drawing Desk Launches Creator Community Drawing Desk Gives Artists a Global Platform to Teach and Monetize their Lessons

With over 75 million users worldwide and 1,000+ step-by-step lessons, Drawing Desk has become a go-to platform for beginners and aspiring artists. This new Creator Community marks a major step forward in expanding its creative ecosystem, enabling artists not just to create but also to teach, inspire, and earn.

Unlike traditional content platforms, Drawing Desk provides a structured, guided learning system that allows creators to design step-by-step lessons that help millions of users learn effectively. This unique approach transforms artistic skills into engaging educational experiences.

A New Opportunity for Artists in the Creator Economy

Artists are increasingly seeking ways to turn their skills into a sustainable income. Drawing Desk's Creator Community is built to make this possible, allowing artists to monetize their lessons, reach a global audience, and grow as both creators and educators on a platform designed specifically for teaching art.

Through this, artists can:

Create structured, step-by-step video lessons in their unique style, or digital art lessons using digital tools

Reach a global audience across all skill levels

Monetize their content directly within the platform

Build a personal brand as both an artist and an educator

Expanding Creative Learning for Millions

Drawing Desk offers a growing library of structured courses designed to guide users from fundamentals to complete artwork through clear, progressive lessons.

Animal Character Design – Build expressive characters from basic shapes

Flower Drawings – Learn to create detailed and elegant floral illustrations

Kawaii Fruits Illustrations – Explore fun, colorful illustrations with simple techniques

Landscape Series – Understand composition, lighting, and scenic artwork

Through the Drawing Desk Creator Community, users can also learn from artists across different traditions, gaining exposure to diverse styles. With a growing lineup of artists already onboard and more joining the program continuously, users can expect an expanding range of creative perspectives. Together, these courses help users steadily build skills and confidently explore a wide range of creative directions.

Availability

The Creator Community will roll out globally starting 3nd April 2026 across iOS, and Android.

How to apply to the Creator Community:

Download Drawing Desk → Go to "Creators" → press on "Join as a Creator" → fill in the form

Download App: https://app.drawingdesk.io/J4jf/global

Website link: drawingdesk.com

Socials:

YouTube: @DrawingDeskapp

Instagram: @DrawingDeskapp

Facebook: @DrawingDeskapp

Discord: @DrawingDeskapp

X: @DrawingDeskapp

Pinterest: @DrawingDeskapp

TikTok: @DrawingDeskapp

Media Contact

Contact Person: Rehan Perera

Company: 4Axis Technologies Pte. Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +94 769285258

SOURCE Drawing Desk