Drax Bolsters Support for STEM Education, Local Community Giving with Launch of New Foundation

The Drax Foundation will prioritize organizations that support under-served and under-represented groups, advance gender equality and support indigenous communities

MONROE, La., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drax, the world's leading producer and user of sustainable biomass energy, today launched the Drax Foundation to significantly boost grant funding for non-profit organizations and social enterprises in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The Foundation is a key part of Drax's community support strategy, which is focused on ensuring the business delivers a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

"Launching the Drax Foundation is the start of an exciting new chapter in how we deliver positive social impact. Our ambition is to better support diverse organizations working hard to create the next generation of science and technology leaders, students and those working to make our communities greener and better places to live," said Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax.

The Drax Foundation will fund initiatives supporting education and skills development in Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM), as well as those that improve green spaces and enhance biodiversity within local communities. Funding will be available for organizations ranging from smaller community-led projects to larger grants of up to $60,000 for established non-profit organizations.

"We are passionate about giving back to the communities we work in and are proud of our past philanthropic work," said Gardiner. "Alongside the new Foundation, and as part of our new community strategy, we are also going to be funding energy efficiency measures for community organizations in the UK, supporting foodbanks around the world and expanding our Communities in Crisis Fund. Combined this is a step change in the support we deliver for people, nature and the climate."

The Drax Foundation represents a new approach to the company's investment in communities and will provide a long-term platform to support local organizations as the company grows.

Organizations and initiatives that meet Drax's funding and selection criteria are encouraged to visit https://www.drax.com/us/about-us/our-communities/ to learn more about the Foundation and email [email protected] to submit an initial expression of interest.

About Drax:

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity – electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit www.drax.com/us

Pellet production and supply:

The Group has 18 operational pellet plants and developments with nameplate production capacity of around 5 million tons a year.

Drax is targeting 8 million tons of production capacity by 2030, which will require the development of over 3 million tons of new biomass pellet production capacity. The pellets are produced using materials sourced from sustainably managed working forests and are supplied to third party customers in Europe and Asia for the generation of renewable power.

Drax's pellet plants supply biomass used at its own power station in North Yorkshire, England to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses, and also to customers in Europe and Asia.

SOURCE Drax