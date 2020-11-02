Drax Treasury Team Wins ACT Award Using ICD Portal for Cash Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the projects that won UK-based energy company Drax the Small Treasury Team of the Year award last month at the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) conference, is its integration of a cash investments portal from ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments.

A core objective for the Drax team is to "get the basics right, enabling us to focus on innovative value creation," says Lisa Dukes, Deputy Group Treasurer at Drax. This past year, that objective included changing its money market fund portal to ICD Portal, and integrating it with the team's treasury management system for a streamlined workflow and improved control environment.

The ACT award is the second win for the team this past year using ICD Portal. In December 2019, Drax won a TMI Award for Best Portal Technology Solution.

"We are elated that the Drax team is getting the recognition they deserve for the work they've done to improve operations," says ICD Senior Director Karl Adams. "Their accomplishments across all of their projects demonstrate their resourcefulness, and we are glad that ICD Portal is how they've chosen to manage their cash investments."

For information about ICD and the ICD Portal, visit www.icdportal.com or contact [email protected].

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 300 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

