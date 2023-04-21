Drayage services market to grow by USD 2,960.11 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 38% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Drayage Services Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The drayage services market is estimated to grow by USD 2,960.11 million between 2022 and 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increase in purchasing power of consumers and rising sales of consumer goods through e-commerce platforms. In addition, government initiatives focusing on trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) and strengthening cross-border logistics will contribute to the growth of the drayage services market in APAC during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drayage Services Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global drayage services market is fragmented with the presence of a substantial number of international and regional road freight transportation vendors. Established vendors are trying to gain market share by expanding their business to new regions. This tends to increase the competition among vendors. Also, the high capital requirement hinders new players from entering the market. Therefore, the threat of new entrants is moderate in 2022, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Boa Logistics LLC - The company offers drayage services that provide the necessary link in the supply chain which spells the benefits of multimodal transport.

- The company offers drayage services that provide the necessary link in the supply chain which spells the benefits of multimodal transport. G and D Integrated - The company offers drayage services which include optimizing supply chains by enabling important strategies such as vendor-managed inventory, packaging, distribution and fulfillment, cross-docking, and kitting.

- The company offers drayage services which include optimizing supply chains by enabling important strategies such as vendor-managed inventory, packaging, distribution and fulfillment, cross-docking, and kitting. Hub Group Inc. - The company offers drayage services for supply chains of all sizes from any industry with dependable drayage services at both inland and coastal port locations.

- The company offers drayage services for supply chains of all sizes from any industry with dependable drayage services at both inland and coastal port locations. IMC Companies - The company offers drayage services that can be used for minor transporting of goods, usually confined to use by the container shipping industry.

- The company offers drayage services that can be used for minor transporting of goods, usually confined to use by the container shipping industry. Asiana USA

Continental Logistics

ITS ConGlobal

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

NFI Industries Inc.

PLS Logistics

PORT CITY LOGISTICS

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc.

Schneider National Inc.

Taylor Distributing Co.

Market Dynamics

Major Driver – The market is driven by rising seaborne trade. Seaborne trade has been steadily growing across the world over the last decade. Factors such as the growing global GDP and the increased demand for goods and materials from different regions have increased seaborne activities worldwide. In addition, the growth in global population has increased the need for transporting various goods. This is expected to increase the volume of seaborne trade during the forecast period. Thus, the rise in global seaborne trade will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends – The growing penetration of the e-commerce market is identified as the key trend in the market. Factors such as ease of buying, easy access to alternatives, and home delivery services have increased consumer dependence on e-commerce platforms. Also, the rise in the penetration of the internet and the rising adoption of smartphones have fueled the global e-commerce industry. This has resulted in the expansion of operations by logistics and transportation companies to cater to various business sectors. All these factors have increased the demand for drayage services, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Challenge – High operational costs will challenge the growth of the market. The operational costs of vendors is increasing with the growing shortage of labor and rising fuel prices. In addition, the volatility in the prices of crude oil further increases the profit margins of vendors. The losses incurred by vendors operating in developing countries such as India is high due to higher fuel prices. As fuel prices increase, drayage service providers charge customers more to maintain their profits. All these factors negatively affect the growth of the market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The drayage services market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Asiana USA, Boa Logistics LLC, ContainerPort Group Inc., Continental Logistics, Evans Delivery Co. Inc., G and D Integrated, Hub Group Inc., IMC Companies, Interlog USA, ITS ConGlobal, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., NFI Industries Inc., PLS Logistics, PORT CITY LOGISTICS, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., Taylor Distributing Co., Trinity Logistics Inc., and XPO Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into segments such as electronics and electrical, food and beverage, consumer goods and retail, and others.

By type, the market is classified into ship, rail, and truck.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

The market growth in the electronics and electrical segment will be significant over the forecast period. The electronics and electrical industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the continuous growth in the demand for electronics and electrical products among end-users. In addition, the expansion of production facilities from high-cost to low-cost countries, such as China, and the increased adoption of environmentally friendly manufacturing practices by electronic device manufacturers will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Drayage Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,960.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asiana USA, Boa Logistics LLC, ContainerPort Group Inc., Continental Logistics, Evans Delivery Co. Inc., G and D Integrated, Hub Group Inc., IMC Companies, Interlog USA, ITS ConGlobal, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., NFI Industries Inc., PLS Logistics, PORT CITY LOGISTICS, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., Taylor Distributing Co., Trinity Logistics Inc., and XPO Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

SOURCE Technavio