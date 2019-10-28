DrayNow Announces New Leadership

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DrayNow is excited to welcome Tom Wengrowski to its leadership, as Vice President of Operations. An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience across the third-party logistics and freight technology space, he joins the team after multiple leadership roles across the freight industry.

DrayNow

Tom comes with proven expertise and success in roles at Penske, Transplace, Carggo and more. He has exponentially scaled multiple organizations with business process re-engineering and smart application of technology, while valuing the customer relationship above all else. With a diversity of experience, Tom has managed freight operations in multiple modes and sectors, including assets and freight brokerage. He also brings entrepreneurial experience and spirit, from participating in three startups including founding a digital freight marketplace. Beyond startups, he has spent time growing mature companies, privately held companies, private equity backed logistics companies, and technology ventures. Tom has his Bachelor's in Economics from Vanderbilt University and his Master's in Administration from Central Michigan University.

Tom's incredible knowledge will be leveraged in operations and universally to service and support the company's growth demands. Tom adds, "I am excited to join the talented team, and double down on growth to accelerate the expansion of the DrayNow solution by focusing on the experiences of both the customer and the carrier."

As DrayNow continues to gain traction, there have been key leadership enhancements to accommodate the rapid expansion. Drew Holland, former DrayNow VP of Operations and Strategy has been appointed to VP of Technology and Strategy, focusing on leading the DrayNow product and engineering organization. In his previous role, Drew grew the operating team by 4x, while supporting a similar 4x volume growth year-over-year. Drew came to DrayNow from Deloitte, and most recently from Uber, where he was responsible for defining the Uber Eats product strategy and roadmap for enterprise restaurants globally.

"These changes advance our market leadership with two incredibly talented individuals that solidify our brand and uniqueness that differentiate our Digital Marketplace," says Mike Albert, DrayNow Founder and CEO. "I've known Tom since 2003, and he has a proven record of growing and evolving operational excellence in a dynamic fast-paced environment. With rapid growth, and leaders like Tom and Drew providing a mix of talent and experience, we are incredibly positioned."

About DrayNow

DrayNow provides a seamless freight-matching marketplace and platform to the intermodal freight industry. The company operates the first intermodal marketplace connecting brokers to available carriers. The DrayNow Marketplace is accessed by Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Intermodal Marketing Companies (IMCs), and brokers through a desktop interface where users can view truck capacity in real-time, post loads, track load status and obtain electronic documents immediately. With DrayNow's mobile application, truck drivers can access intermodal freight, browse loads, compare rates and details, select loads, deliver loads and get paid faster. DrayNow operates in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Memphis, and North Jersey/Newark.

Media Contact:

Evan Noll - Director of Marketing

Phone: 267-538-1207

Email: enoll@draynow.com

Related Images

tom-wengrowski-vice-president-of.jpg

Tom Wengrowski, Vice President of Operations at DrayNow

Related Links

DrayNow

SOURCE DrayNow