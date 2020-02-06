DRB Capital, LLC Receives SOC 1 Type 2 Certification

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRB Financial Solutions, LLC today announced its subsidiary, DRB Capital, LLC ("DRB"), had completed SOC 1 Type 2 examination by its service auditor in accordance with the attestation standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Building on the company's Type 1 certification, achieving Type 2 certification demonstrates DRB's commitment to data security, privacy, and compliance controls around the assets is services. The independent certified public accounting (CPA) firm, Richey May & Co, conducted the examination and issued the report.

An internationally recognized auditing standard developed by AICPA, the SOC 1 Type 2, is an independent and rigorous evaluation of internal controls related to financial reporting, policies, and procedures over many months. DRB's achievement demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to its clients & investors to serve as a dependable & reliable servicer focused on minimizing risk, adding value, and maintaining a high level of service.

"The independent audit and the resulting SOC 1 Type 2 certification reaffirm our continued commitment to reliable financial reporting. Our partners can continue to have confidence that we hold ourselves to the highest standards for clear and compliant processes," said Steve Bashmakov, Chief Financial Officer at DRB Financial.

About DRB Capital, LLC: DRB Capital is a leading purchaser of annuity payments and payments from structured legal settlements. The company offers liquidity and optionality to prospective sellers in need of cash who receive guaranteed and/or life-contingent structured settlements or annuity payments.

About DRB Financial Solutions, LLC, (DRB) provides liquidity solutions to individuals and small/medium-sized businesses holding high quality but illiquid assets. Having raised over $1 billion in capital and developed a robust origination platform, DRB is a market leader in four major lines of business: USClaims (USClaims.com), CRG Financial, (CRGFinancial.com), DRB Capital (DRBCapital.com) and Producer Advance (ProducerAdvance.com).

