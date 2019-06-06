DRB Capital Settles Lawsuit, Continues to Fight Illegal and Unethical Practices

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRB Capital, LLC ("DRB Capital") is pleased to announce that it has settled one of several lawsuits the company has filed for unfair and deceptive trade practices related to its structured settlement factoring business. By settling this complaint filed with the Circuit Courts of Broward County, DRB continues its aggressive efforts to uncover and stop illegal conduct in the structured settlement factoring market.

"DRB will continue and expand its policy of filing suit against any party that engages in unfair, deceptive or tortious acts that damage our business," said DRB's General Counsel, Ina Berlingeri.

On August 8th, 2018 DRB established a private fund to pay awards totaling up to $100,000 to those who come forward with information proving violations of various laws in connection with the business of purchasing structured settlement payment rights. Violations include the tax code, violations of state structured settlement protection acts, improper forum shopping, violations of state and federal deceptive and unfair trade practices act, and federal excise tax evasion.

Since the bounty program's launch, DRB Capital has awarded multiple payouts and received numerous tips and credible information about these unfair, deceptive and abusive activities.

To be eligible for a bounty, your information must be accurate and show these violations to a satisfactory legal standard. You may be required to give testimony to law enforcement and in legal proceedings. Please visit www.StopStructuredFraud.com for more details on how to participate in this program and for the full list of eligibility requirements.

About DRB Capital, LLC: DRB Capital, LLC ("DRB" or the "Company") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DRB Financial Solutions, LLC. DRB is one of the most trusted annuity buyers in America and is a national specialty servicing company. The Company's primary focus is to provide asset management and high touch servicing for investors in specialty finance space. DRB services various asset classes on behalf of commercial banks, hedge funds, private equity firms as well as servicing private placement deals. DRB was founded on the principle that a combination of technology, deep industry experience, collection accuracy and a contrarian view of servicing can make a significant difference in the quality of services provided to institutional lenders and investors. Servicing solutions include asset and esoteric asset due diligence, servicing, data analytics, and reporting, as well as capital markets expertise. DRB is currently servicing in excess of 50,000 units. Visit: www.drbcapital.com.

