DRB Group expanding footprint in Franklin County

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Triangle continues to grow, Franklin County is becoming an increasingly popular place for people to live; with six communities now open and selling, DRB Group (formerly Dan Ryan Builders) is helping buyers call the county home.

DRB Group is now selling in:

Essex Place,

Cedar Crossing,

Whispering Pines ,

, Ashberry at Olde Liberty,

Olde Liberty Manors, and

Olde Liberty Estates

"It is a great time to buy a new home in Franklin County," said Jay Lewis, DRB Group Raleigh President. "Our communities there are offering our most popular floor plans and are easy commutes to popular Triangle destinations and employment centers. Franklin County living is close-in, but still rural feeling and offers some of the best home-buying values in the area."

Essex Place and Cedar Crossing are located in Franklinton while Whispering Pines, Ashberry at Olde Liberty, Olde Liberty Manors and Old Liberty Estates are in Youngsville. The Olde Liberty homes are in the Olde Liberty Golf Club community, featuring a 700-acre course close to greenways, parks and other gorgeous natural surroundings.

Homes on large wooded lots in the Whispering Pines community start just shy of $212,000 and are only subject to county taxes. The neighborhood, when complete, will have 400 homes located only 10-15 minutes from Wake Forest.

"These communities are very well planned and executed," said Lewis. "Our goal, as always, is to create homes and neighborhoods that residents are proud to call home - from the front entrance of the community to each individual homesite."

Sales Consultant Meredith Gilley is currently selling for Whispering Pines out of Cedar Crossing, located at 50 Cranes Nest Drive, Franklinton, 27525.

