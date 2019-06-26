DRB Group Raleigh has strong showing in this year's Builder 100

RALEIGH, N.C., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As recently as 2012, DRB Group Raleigh (formerly Dan Ryan Builders) did not find itself among the top-10 home builders in the Raleigh market on the prestigious Builder 100 list . Since breaking onto the list in for 2013 at number seven, with 144 homes closed, they have now muscled their way into the second spot on the latest Builder 100 among builders serving the Triangle with 624 new homes closed in 2018.

The 624 homes delivered in 2018 are an increase of 101 closings over the 2017 total of 523. These numbers represent only homes in the Raleigh metro area. As a division, DRB Group Raleigh closed 816 homes in 2018 and 673 in 2017.

"I can't begin to express how proud I am of this entire team at DRB Group Raleigh for the growth we have been able to achieve in the last few years," said DRB Group Raleigh president Jay Lewis. "The real recognition is that the growth in the market is based on trust homebuyers are increasingly putting in us to build the right home for them in what is an extremely competitive market."

The Raleigh housing marketing ranked number 15 in the nation in new houses closed on the 2019 Builder 100 list. In 2018, Raleigh ranked 18th among the country's 50-largest housing markets.

The annual Builder 100 and Next 100 lists look at the top 200 home builders across the United States, ranked by closings. The Builder 100 list is a barometer that charts the health and stability of the U.S. housing market. Each year, the rankings mark the ups and downs of the industry's biggest players.

As a whole, the entire DRB Group (with eight divisions serving six states) ranked 25th nationally on the Builder 100 list.

