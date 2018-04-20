DRB Systems, LLC Acquires Assets of NoPileups, LLC

AKRON, Ohio and BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DRB Holdings, LLC ("DRB"), the leading provider of technology-enabled devices and software solutions to the car wash industry, today announced the acquisition of the assets and intellectual property of NoPileups, LLC ("NPU"). NPU's advanced software leverages breakthrough computer vision and machine learning technology to assist in preventing vehicle collisions in car washes by constantly monitoring car wash tunnels and stopping the conveyor when collision threats are detected. In addition, NPU enables higher tunnel throughput by reducing the risk of collision generated by more closely stacking vehicles.

"This is one of the most innovative and promising technologies to be deployed in tunnel car washes in some time," said Bill Morgenstern, CEO of DRB. "Pete Ness and his team have tasked modern video and machine learning technologies to solve a very difficult and important problem in tunnel car washes, while delivering substantial ROI to car wash operators."

"We have worked with DRB's team for many years. Without a doubt, they are the clear leaders in car wash technology," said Pete Ness, CEO of Pingman Tools, LLC. "Our entire team looks forward to taking NPU to the next level with DRB. Our plans are to ramp up our sales, support and implementation capacity to meet the overwhelming demand we have experienced. We will continue to support our product in all tunnel car washes, regardless of the current point of sale or tunnel control provider."

"This investment reflects our continued and unyielding commitment to provide the market-leading set of solutions for car wash operators," said Morgenstern. "We look forward to partnering with Pete, Bill Martin, and the entire Pingman Tools team."

Founded in 1984, DRB is the nation's leading provider of tech-enabled devices and software solutions to the car wash industry. We offer tech-enabled devices, software, and expert support to help car wash operators run their car wash, manage their daily performance, and grow their business. Our solutions touch every aspect of a car wash's operations, and our industry-leading customer service is available to support operators 24/7. DRB is headquartered in Akron, OH.

