DrBicuspid.com Appoints Kevin Henry as New Editor-in-Chief

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrBicuspid.com, a leading online source for dental news and information, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Henry as its new Editor-in-Chief. With nearly 25 years of experience in the dental industry and a proven track record as a dental media professional, Kevin Henry brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Kevin Henry's career in the dental industry has been marked by his dedication to providing valuable information and insights to dental professionals. He has previously served as the editor for three different dental publications and, notably, oversaw DrBicuspid.com from late 2019 until early 2021.

In addition to his editorial leadership, Kevin Henry is a recognized speaker at major dental meetings around the world, sharing his industry insights and expertise. He is also the host of the industry's longest-running podcast geared towards dental assistants, "Dental Assistant Nation," which has become an essential resource for dental professionals seeking to enhance their skills and stay updated on the latest trends.

Kevin Henry holds a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Tulsa and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma. His educational background, combined with his extensive experience, uniquely positions him to lead DrBicuspid.com into the future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Henry back to DrBicuspid.com as our new Editor-in-Chief," said Barry Lovette, General Manager, Media at Science and Medicine Group. "Kevin's deep industry knowledge, editorial expertise, and passion for dental education make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, DrBicuspid.com will continue to thrive and provide invaluable resources to dental professionals worldwide."

In his new role as Editor-in-Chief, Kevin Henry will be responsible for guiding the editorial direction of DrBicuspid.com, ensuring that it continues to deliver high-quality, timely, and relevant content to its audience of dental professionals. He will work closely with the talented team at DrBicuspid.com to further enhance the platform's reputation as a trusted source of dental industry news, insights, and educational resources.

About DrBicuspid.com

As the trusted eyes, ears, and voice of the dental industry, DrBicuspid connects dental professionals to invaluable news, insights, and an engaged community. Since our launch in 2007, DrBicuspid has established itself as a premier resource for dentists, hygienists, assistants, office managers, and industry professionals. Our team of experienced editors and contributors is committed to changing lives and helping dental professionals achieve excellence.

SOURCE DrBicuspid.com

