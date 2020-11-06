DRC Releases New Product APIs for RS X Rating

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the P&C insurance industry, announced today the release of enhanced Product APIs for its RS X Rating solution. RS X Rating empowers business users and subject matter experts by allowing them to model, design and configure new insurance products using a familiar, easy-to-use Excel® interface. DRC's release of new Product APIs for RS X Rating now allows even complex and custom products to integrate effortlessly with third-party systems.

By continuing to invest significantly in their development, DRC recognized the increasing value to insurers of creating custom touch points through APIs. RS X Product APIs make the development process easier, and faster, by providing all essential information needed to seamlessly integrate with RS X Rating, DRC Quote and DRC Policy. This, in turn, allows insurers and brokers to curate and enrich the experience of their customers without sacrificing the power, speed and security of DRC's processing platform.

"We are very excited to release our new Product APIs to our clients as it essentially enables our insurance processing platform to run independently of the user interface," said Les McElhaney, Vice President of Product at DRC. "Our clients differentiate on customer experience and allowing our clients and their distribution channel partners to craft bespoke experiences for the insurance consumer strengthens their brand and accelerates their digital transformation journey."

Alongside its new Product APIs, DRC is also including enhanced regression testing and upgraded debugging tools in its latest release, enabling users to smoothly upgrade RS X Rating with total confidence in the integrity of rating correctness between versions. DRC's new debugging tool allows users to easily flag and view intermediate values within chains of rating calculations, making the testing and debugging of complex products with sophisticated rating requirements significantly easier. This feature release further cements RS X Rating's status as the go-to rating platform for effectively pricing challenging and complex products.

About DRC

For nearly half a century, DRC has provided powerful and trusted software solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Large carriers, small start-ups and MGAs alike in the United States and globally deploy DRC's SaaS and onsite solutions to manage total written premium in excess of $7 billion. DRC's web-based administration system expedites implementation, lowers costs and simplifies maintenance across insurance products. Our leading RS X Rating allows business users who price risks and model products in Microsoft Excel® workbooks to create a version-controlled, web service process throughout the entire insurance ecosystem with minimal need for any programming resource. All DRC clients receive market-leading solutions, expert implementation and our commitment to deliver to their complete satisfaction. For more information about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com. Connect with DRC on LinkedIn, Twitter (@DRCNews) and Facebook.

